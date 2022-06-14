Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 1 Live: Bengal to face MP, Mumbai to lock horns with UP

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 1 Live Score, Streaming, and Updates: Bengal batters will like to do an encore of their stellar quarter-final show but it will be far from easy in their Ranji Trophy semi-final against a gutsy Madhya Pradesh outfit comprising a slew of IPL stars and India’s best domestic coach in Chandrakant Pandit.
In the other games, record champions Mumbai, who are back to their ruthless best, face a high on confidence Uttar Pradesh in what promises to be an intriguing semifinal of the Ranji Trophy, beginning on Tuesday.
From not making it to the Haryana Under-19 team, pursuing engineering, moving to Kolkata and playing Ranji Trophy for Bengal despite being labelled an ‘outsider’, to making a mark in the Indian Premier League, Shahbaz Ahmed has seen it all. In 2015, Shahbaz, a third-year civil engineering student, told his father Ahmed Jan that he wants to move to Kolkata to pursue his cricketing dreams after a suggestion from Pramod Chandila, a former Bengal cricketer (Chandila is playing for Haryana now). Jan, a clerk in the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Haryana’s Nuh district, booked a train ticket for his son on the condition that he will complete his engineering degree. Read More
“I was shocked that he knows where I am from, my journey, struggle and everything. While giving me the cap, he said, ‘You deserve to be here. Just keep doing what you have done in the past. Just enjoy yourself, stick to your process.’ It was a very emotional moment,” says Akash Deep, who received his IPL cap from Virat Kohli in the IPL 2022. Read More
