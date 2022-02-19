Ranji Trophy 2022: Shahrukh Khan slams 148-ball 194, Karnataka secures first innings lead

Fresh from a million dollar plus IPL contract and some quality time among world beaters in the Indian dressing room, M Shahrukh Khan showed his wares in red ball format with magnificent 148-ball-194 that ensured first innings lead for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

Coming in to bat at number seven with Tami Nadu in deep trouble, Shahrukh soaked up the pressure as he fell just six short of converting his maiden first-class century into a double but put Tamil in front with his 10 sixes and 20 fours. Using his long levers and brute power, Shahrukh hit some flat sixes that crash landed on the stands and most of it was in the straight arc between long off and long on. Shahrukh reached his century in 89 balls and carried on in the same vein to not just rescue his team from a difficult position but also ensure three points for them. In the other match of the group, Chattisgarh beat Jharkhand by eight wickets inside three days to get full points.

Karnataka secures first innings lead; J&K in command vs Pondicherry

Karnataka secured the first innings lead against Railways despite a ton by Arindam Ghosh (105) and Mohammad Saif’s knock of 84 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match on Saturday. Resuming at the overnight score of 213 for 3, Ghosh and Saif added 81 more runs and kept the Railways on course before leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal broke the 96-run fourth wicket partnership by dismissing the former.

Railways’ batting faltered and they appeared set to concede a huge lead before Yuvraj Singh hit 48. His exit at 419 to Ronit More (3/67) saw the team slide to 426 all out, handing a 55-run lead to Karnataka.

India Test batter Mayank Agarwal started confidently in the second innings and has hit five fours and a six in his unbeaten 39. Devdutt Padikkal (4) fell early but R Samarth (20 batting) ensured that there were no further hiccups as Karnataka ended the day at 63 for 1, an overall lead of 118 runs with a day to go.

In the other match of the day, Abdul Samad blitzed a 68-ball century (103, 78 balls, 19 fours, 2 sixes) to help Jammu & Kashmir take a 83-run lead. Pondicherry faltered in the second innings and the team was tottering at 113 for 9 at stumps on the third day as veteran off-spinner Parvez Rasool picked up five wickets.Pondicherry is ahead only by 30 runs with one wicket standing and a defeat looks imminent on the final day.

Andhra slips to 100 for 4 in pursuit of 368 for win against Rajasthan

Identical scores of 79 by skipper Ashok Menaria and Mahipal Lomror enabled Rajasthan set Andhra a stiff target of 368 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group E match on Saturday. Andhra lost four wickets including that of captain K S Bharat to be 100 for 4 at stumps on the third day.

Gujarat take first innings lead; MP fight back

Gujarat took a 57-run first innings lead in the Elite A group Ranji Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, but the central team fought back in their second essay. Having shot out Madhya Pradesh for 274 in their first essay, Gujarat managed to post 331, courtesy a vital 54 by Karan Patel, who hit 10 boundaries and equally important 32 by Roosh Kalaria.