Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 3, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Mumbai eye win against Odisha to stay in hunt for knockouts

Thursday, March 03, 2022
Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 1 Live Score Updates: All you need to know and everything that transpires in the Round 3 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022.

Updated: March 3, 2022 8:08:26 am
Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Ranji trophy match (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 3, Live Score Updates, Day 1 Live Streaming: A buoyant Mumbai are eyeing an outright win, which is needed for the domestic heavyweights to stay in contention for the knockouts, as they square off against Odisha in their last Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game from Thursday. Currently, Mumbai top the group with nine points, having won their last match against Goa and taken the first-innings lead against Saurashtra.

If Mumbai beat Odisha, then they will get six points to take their aggregate to 15. In case they earn a bonus point, they will have 16 points. Saurashtra are placed second in the group with eight points and if they defeat Goa, they will have 14 points. If Mumbai secure a first-innings lead, and Saurashtra win, then the latter go through. So the Amol Muzumdar-coached side would be desperate to go all guns blazing for a win with a bonus point.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw would be keen to get some runs under his belt and ditto for experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane, who has been dropped from the national team for the two Tests against Sri Lanka. Young batter Sarfaraz Khan is also in prime form, and would be keen to continue his good run against Odisha.

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 3. Catch all the live updates here.  

This Virat is an MS Dhoni fan, who likes to captain like his idol

Jharkhand, Virat Singh, Jharkhand Virat Singh, Virat Singh Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy, sports news, indian express Virat Singh knows a thing or two about switching into Zen mode. Coming from Jharkhand, it is a no brainer who his idol is. (File)

The second-round match between Delhi and Jharkhand had one of the closest finishes in recent times. Jharkhand won the humdinger by 15 runs in the final over and ousted Delhi from the race for a quarterfinal spot.

“With the curtailed season, you can’t go for the first-innings lead. We needed those six points, and I am glad that we bagged it. We have one more game to go against Tamil Nadu, and we need a win,” Jharkhand’s Virat Singh tells The Indian Express. (Read Full Story)

