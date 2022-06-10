Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarterfinals, Day 5 Live: Bengal look for victory against Jharkhand

Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by 725 runs!

Mumbai broke the world record for the highest margin of victory in the history of first-class cricket as they defeated Uttarakhand by 725 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. They 41-time champions will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals.

Mumbai went past New South Wales' 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record when they beat Queensland by 685 runs. In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for the highest margin for victory was held by Bengal, who had defeated Odisha by 540 runs in 1953-54.

Mumbai declared their second innings at 261/3. Chasing the 794-run target, Uttarakhand were bundled out for just 69 in the second innings.

For Mumbai, Dhawal Kulkarni (3/11), Shams Mulani (3/15) and Tanush Kotian (3/13) shared the spoils. Suved Parkar, who scored 252 runs on his debut, was adjudged as the player of the match.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 647 for 8 dec & 261 for 3 dec vs Uttarakhand 114 & 69 (Khurana 25*' Kulkarni 3/11, Kotian 3/13, Mulani 3/15)