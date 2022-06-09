Ranji Trophy 2022 Quarterfinals, Day 4 Live: Bengal in command but Punjab in disarray, MP smell victory

Ranji Trophy: Day 3 wrap!

The Bengal Ranji team on Wednesday created a unique record during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Jharkhand when they became the first team of which the top-nine batters scored at least fifty runs in a first-class innings.

Bengal went past a 129-year record, held by Australians against Cambridge University Past & Present. This is also the first time when all the batters in the top-9 have scored 50+ runs in an innings.

Bengal declared their first innings total on 773 for 7. In reply, Jharkhand were 139 for 5 in 43 overs.

Brief Scores

Bengal: 773 for 7 declared in 218.4 overs (Sudip Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar 117, Manoj Tiwary 73, Abhishek Porel 68, Shahbaz Ahmed 78, Sayan Mondal 53 not out, Akash Deep 53 not out; Sushant Mishra 3/140) vs Jharkhand: 139 for 5 all out in 43 overs (Nazmim Siddiqui 53; Sayan Mondal 3/32)

Jaiswal scores maiden FC ton

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (5/39) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (103) has put Mumbai in firm control on the third day of their quarterfinal against Uttarakhand. Mumbai is leading by a staggering 794 runs and have almost cemented their place in the semifinals.

In reply to Mumbai's mammoth 647/8, Uttarakhand was bundled out for a meagre 114 in their first innings. Mumbai obtained a massive 533-run first innings lead. Skipper Prithvi Shaw, however did not enforce the follow-on and in the second essay, it was a Jaiswal (103) show as the 20-year-old pummelled the Uttarakhand attack to submission. Mumbai ended the day at 261/3.

Prithvi Shaw made 72 in just 80 balls. Shaw hammered nine boundaries and two sixes. Shaw and Jaiswal took the opposition attack to task as they added 115-run for the first wicket. After Shaw fell, Jaiswal found an able ally in experienced Aditya Tare (57) and the duo added 94-runs for the second wicket as Mumbai continued its run-feast.

Brief Scores

Mumbai: 647 for 8 declared & 261 for 3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 103, Prithvi Shaw 71) vs UttarakHand: 114 all out (Kamal Singh 40; Shams Mulani 5/39)



MP on cusp of victory

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (4/11) ran through Punjab's as they were reeling at Punjab to 120 for 5 in their second innings against Madhya Pradesh.

Kartikeya removed Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma (17), Shubman Gill (19), Mandeep Singh (17) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (10) to single-handedly demolish Punjab's batting line-up. Punjab still trail Madhya Pradesh by 58 runs and it would prove to be a Herculean task for them to save the match from here on.

Earlier, resuming at 238 for two, overnight centurion Shubham Sharma (102) failed to add to his score but Rajat Patidar continued his fine IPL form and hit 85 off 167 balls with the help of 12 boundaries to take Madhya Pradesh forward. Madhya Pradesh was bowled out for 397. Left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab with figures of five for 83.

Brief Scores

Punjab: 219 & 120 for 5 in 47 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 31; Kumar Kartikeya 4/31). Madhya Pradesh: 397 all out in 99 overs (Shubham Sharma 102, Himanshu Mantri 89, Rajat Patidar 85, Akshat Raghuwanshi 69; Vinay Chaudhury 5/83)