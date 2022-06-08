Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 3 Live Score, Updates: Bengal, Mumbai, MP have upper hand

Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 3 Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Debutant Suved Parkar’s stroke-filed 252 and Sarfaraz Khan’s aggressive 153 have put the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners in the driver’s seat. In reply, Uttarakhand were 39 for two at stumps, losing skipper Jay Bista (0) and Mayank Mishra (4).
Kamal Singh (27 not out) and Kunal Chandela (8 not out) were holding the fort at the close of play. Uttarakhand have a mountain to climb as they trail Mumbai by 608 runs. Parkar, thus, became the 12th Indian to score a double ton on his Ranji Trophy debut.
21 wickets fell on Day 2 as Karnataka slipped from a comfortable position as the Uttar Pradesh bowlers worked their way back into the game. Resuming from 213/7, Karnataka added 40 more runs to their tally, courtesy of Shreyas Gopal's (56 not out) counterattacking half-century.
Karnataka bowlers dismissed Uttar Pradesh for a paltry 155 to gain a sizeable first-innings lead of 98. Ronit More (3/47), Vyshak (2/29), Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/19), and Gowtham (2/43), shared the spoils for the home team.
Karnataka in their second essay failed to build on the momentum and were reeling at 100/8 at the end of the day's play. Karnataka's star batting line-up, comprising Mayank Agarwal (22), Karun Nair (10), and Manish Pandey (4), failed again. Mayank Agarwal nicked the spinner while playing again away from the body. Captain Manish Pandey inexplicably attempted a quick single, but a direct hit found him well short.
Saurabh Kumar (3/32) starred for Uttar Pradesh, with Ankit Rajpoot (2/15), giving him just the right support.
Brief Scores
Karnataka 1st innings: 253 all out in 84 overs (R Samarth 57, Shreyas Gopal 56 not out; Saurabh Kumar 4/73, Shivam Mavi 3/60)
Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 155 all out (Priyam Garg 39; Ronit More 3/47, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/19, V Vyshak 2/29, K Gowtham 2/43)
Karnataka 2nd innings: 100 for 8 in 34 overs (Saurabh Kumar 3/32, Ankit Rajpoot 2/15)
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Eight teams are going against each other at four different venues in Bengaluru. Mumbai, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have the upper hand over their opponents, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Punjab, respectively. The match between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are evenly poised. Stay tuned for all the live action.