Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 3 Live Score, Updates: Bengal, Mumbai, MP have upper hand

Rani Trophy Live: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh!

21 wickets fell on Day 2 as Karnataka slipped from a comfortable position as the Uttar Pradesh bowlers worked their way back into the game. Resuming from 213/7, Karnataka added 40 more runs to their tally, courtesy of Shreyas Gopal's (56 not out) counterattacking half-century.

Karnataka bowlers dismissed Uttar Pradesh for a paltry 155 to gain a sizeable first-innings lead of 98. Ronit More (3/47), Vyshak (2/29), Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/19), and Gowtham (2/43), shared the spoils for the home team.

Karnataka in their second essay failed to build on the momentum and were reeling at 100/8 at the end of the day's play. Karnataka's star batting line-up, comprising Mayank Agarwal (22), Karun Nair (10), and Manish Pandey (4), failed again. Mayank Agarwal nicked the spinner while playing again away from the body. Captain Manish Pandey inexplicably attempted a quick single, but a direct hit found him well short.

Saurabh Kumar (3/32) starred for Uttar Pradesh, with Ankit Rajpoot (2/15), giving him just the right support.

Brief Scores

Karnataka 1st innings: 253 all out in 84 overs (R Samarth 57, Shreyas Gopal 56 not out; Saurabh Kumar 4/73, Shivam Mavi 3/60)

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 155 all out (Priyam Garg 39; Ronit More 3/47, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/19, V Vyshak 2/29, K Gowtham 2/43)

Karnataka 2nd innings: 100 for 8 in 34 overs (Saurabh Kumar 3/32, Ankit Rajpoot 2/15)