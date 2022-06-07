Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 2 Live Updates: Action begins shortly from Bengaluru

Ranji Trophy 2022, quarterfinals, Day 2 Live updates: For Punjab’s Shubman Gill, it was a golden chance to get some runs against the red ball before the Edgbaston Test against England starting July 1. But he failed to capitalise on the opportunity, managing only 9 against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, both of whom will be nursing hopes of a return to the top of the Indian batting order, had torrid outings too. Agarwal scored 10 off 41 balls, while Shaw managed a flashy 21.
The Ranji Trophy has returned after a one-season break prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The rejigged format offered only three games for every team, with only the table-toppers progressing to the knock-outs. The number of games in comparison to 2019-20 (the previous Ranji edition) was reduced from 169 games to 65.
However, the curtailed season produced several close contests. Those that readily come to mind include 41-time winners Mumbai surviving a scare against Goa, Jharkhand’s 15-run and two-wicket wins against Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively, Bengal chasing down 350 against Baroda after being bowled out for 88, and Uttar Pradesh chasing down 359 on the last day against Maharashtra. The teams were going for the kill and it also showed the value of a first-innings lead was diminishing.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
On Monday, Sudip finally did justice to his ability with his maiden first-class hundred that steered Bengal to a commanding 310 for 1 against Jharkhand on the first day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. His unbeaten 106-run knock came off 204 balls with 13 fours and a six. He, along with Anustup Majumdar (85 batting, 139 balls) have put on 178 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand.
Sudip Kumar Gharami spent his childhood in a kachcha house with a bamboo roof in Naihati — 44 kilometres from Kolkata. His father, Susanta Gharami, a raj mistry by profession, would take loans from relatives not to build a pakka makaan, but to buy cricket equipment for his son. The sole reason was that Susanta is a die-hard Sachin Tendulkar fan and had promised himself that he would build a new house only if his son became a professional cricketer. A couple of years ago, the Gharami family moved to a new house, Sudip was scoring heaps of runs for Bengal at the junior level, and senior team coach Arun Lal was so impressed that he fast-tracked him into the senior side. Sudip was a member of the Bengal team, which ended up runners-up in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. Read More
Agarwal, whom the selectors omitted from the Test squad after a string of poor scores in South Africa and then at home against Sri Lanka, had a torrid time at the crease against Uttar Pradesh, specifically Shivam Mavi. Agarwal had scored only 135 runs in six innings with only one half-century in India’s 1-2 Test series loss against South Africa. At the other end, his fellow Karnataka opener Ravikumar Samarth was scoring at a brisk pace, but Agarwal was finding it difficult to negotiate the Uttar Pradesh pace trio of Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot and Mavi. Read More
It is either boom or bust for Shaw. He played some eye-catching strokes during his brief stay at the crease for Mumbai. Just like his Under-19 teammate Gill, Shaw has chinks in the armour. His tendency to play away from the body has been a reason for concern. Trent Boult and Tim Southee first found that bat-pad gap in Wellington. Next year in Adelaide, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins exploited the same vulnerability. On Monday against Uttarakhand, Shaw dominated proceedings early on but got out in the same fashion. This time the bowler was Deepak Dhapola. A ball nipped back on the stumps, Shaw failed to get his bat down in time, and the ball went through the gate. Read More
Gill had a great IPL season with Gujarat Titans. He amassed 483 runs and guided the franchise to the title in their inaugural season. But it is in the red-ball format where his form has slumped. Since a 91 in the second innings in Brisbane in early 2021, he has managed only two fifties in his next 13 innings. His weakness against the moving ball has forced the Indian management to consider him in the middle order. Read More
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy knockouts. Catch all the live action from Day 2. Here's what happened on Day 1:
Brief Scores
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
Mumbai 304 for 3 in 86 overs (Suved Parkar 104 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 69 batting, Armaan Jaffer 60; Deepak Dhapola 3/53)
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
Karnataka 213 for 7 in 72 overs (R Samarth 57; Saurab Kumar 4/67, Shivam Mavi 3/40)
Bengal vs Jharkhand
Bengal 310 for 1 in 89 overs (Sudip Gharami 106 not out; Anustup Majumdar 85 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 65)
Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh
Punjab 219 all out in 71.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Anmolpreet Singh 47, Sanvir Singh 41; Puneet Datey 3/48, Anubhav Agarwal 3/36)