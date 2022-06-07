Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 2 Live Updates: Action begins shortly from Bengaluru

Ranji Trophy Live: Flashy Prithvi Shaw

It is either boom or bust for Shaw. He played some eye-catching strokes during his brief stay at the crease for Mumbai. Just like his Under-19 teammate Gill, Shaw has chinks in the armour. His tendency to play away from the body has been a reason for concern. Trent Boult and Tim Southee first found that bat-pad gap in Wellington. Next year in Adelaide, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins exploited the same vulnerability. On Monday against Uttarakhand, Shaw dominated proceedings early on but got out in the same fashion. This time the bowler was Deepak Dhapola. A ball nipped back on the stumps, Shaw failed to get his bat down in time, and the ball went through the gate. Read More