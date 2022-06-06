Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield at Alur

Ranji Trophy: Knockouts after shootouts

The Ranji Trophy has returned after a one-season break prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The rejigged format offered only three games for every team, with only the table-toppers progressing to the knock-outs. The number of games in comparison to 2019-20 (the previous Ranji edition) was reduced from 169 games to 65.

However, the curtailed season produced several close contests. Those that readily come to mind include 41-time winners Mumbai surviving a scare against Goa, Jharkhand’s 15-run and two-wicket wins against Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively, Bengal chasing down 350 against Baroda after being bowled out for 88, and Uttar Pradesh chasing down 359 on the last day against Maharashtra. The teams were going for the kill and it also showed the value of a first-innings lead was diminishing.