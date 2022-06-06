Ranji Trophy 2022, Quarterfinals, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to wet outfield at Alur

Ranji Trophy 2022, quarterfinals, Day 1 Live updates: It has been a season of two halves for India’s premier domestic first-class tournament. The knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy will be played in Bengaluru from Monday, a couple of months after the league matches finished. The Ranji Trophy has returned after a one-season break prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The rejigged format offered only three games for every team, with only the table-toppers progressing to the knock-outs. The number of games in comparison to 2019-20 (the previous Ranji edition) was reduced from 169 games to 65.
Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary has won the toss and had elected to field first against Bengal.
Bengal Playing XI: AR Easwaran (c), Abhishek Kumar Raman, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee
Jharkhand Playing XI: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Md Nazim, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra
Toos has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Alur. The matches between Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh is delayed by 30 minutes.
It has been a season of two halves for India’s premier domestic first-class tournament. The knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy will be played in Bengaluru from Monday, a couple of months after the league matches finished. The Ranji Trophy has returned after a one-season break prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The rejigged format offered only three games for every team, with only the table-toppers progressing to the knock-outs. The number of games in comparison to 2019-20 (the previous Ranji edition) was reduced from 169 games to 65. However, the curtailed season produced several close contests. Those that readily come to mind include 41-time winners Mumbai surviving a scare against Goa, Jharkhand’s 15-run and two-wicket wins against Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively, Bengal chasing down 350 against Baroda after being bowled out for 88, and Uttar Pradesh chasing down 359 on the last day against Maharashtra. The teams were going for the kill and it also showed the value of a first-innings lead was diminishing. Read More
Bengal vs Jharkhand: Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand: KSCA Cricket Ground (2), Alur
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh: KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy knockout games. Bengal will face Jharkhand, Mumbai will take on Uttarakhand, Karnataka to lock horns with Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab will be up against Madhya Pradesh.