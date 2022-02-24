scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Online, Updates: Big names in focus as matches begin

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here are all the latest live updates from the second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 24, 2022 8:58:21 am
Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Live

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Ranji Trophy competition this year will have Covid-related provisions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has created a special points system if there is a Covid-19 outbreak during a match and has decided to continue the match even if 11 players are not available from a side.

According to the playing conditions distributed to the state associations by the BCCI on Monday (February 14), one point each will be awarded to the teams if a first innings result is not completed because of the Covid-19 situation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decreed that the squad size of each team in the Ranji Trophy should not exceed 30 members and there should be a minimum 20 players in that contingent.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Score: Catch all the live updates from all the games throughout the day.  

08:58 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Ranji Trophy: Punjab seamer Baltej Singh Dhanda realising teenage potential

Since making his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2011-12 season, Baltej Singh Dhanda has played only 15 matches. Out of those, six came in the 2019-20 season. At 31, the second- most senior player in the side after Gurkeerat Singh Mann has finally found his second wind. In the first match of the ongoing season, the seamer bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh and is hungry for more in the next few games. “It took me 10 years and 14 matches to bag my first five-wicket haul. One can appreciate how significant the moment must be for me. It was priceless; hopefully I will get more in the future,” Baltej told The Indian Express. [Read Full Article]

08:53 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Won the Toss & elected to bat
08:52 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Nagaland Playing XI
08:49 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy 2022. 19 matches are being played all across India today. Catch all the live updates here.  

Untitled design - 2022-02-19T180204.845

Ranji Trophy: All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane as Mumbai play Goa

Dropped from the Indian Test team after his prolonged lean run with the bat, Ajinkya Rahane will be the centre of attention when heavyweights Mumbai play Goa in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy game here from Thursday.

Rahane did score a much-needed hundred (129) in their opener against Saurashtra, but that could not save his place in the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The former India vice-captain, though, would like to continue in same fashion against a Goa attack that is not likely to pose many problems.

Apart from Rahane, another Mumbaikar who would be in focus is young Sarfaraz Khan, whose purple patch in red ball cricket continues, having hammered a monumental 275 against Saurahstra.

The 41-time Ranji champions would look to secure full points from the game after Saurashtra denied them an outright win.

With a batting line-up comprising skipper Prithvi Shaw, Rahane, Sarfaraz, Aakarshit Gomel, Sachin Yadav and senior stumper Aditya Tare, Mumbai would look to pile up the runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Their bowlers led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni will have to hit the right areas and the role of off-spinner Tanush Kotian and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani would be crucial if Mumbai are to take 20 opposition wickets.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd