Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Online, Updates: Big names in focus as matches begin

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Ranji Trophy competition this year will have Covid-related provisions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has created a special points system if there is a Covid-19 outbreak during a match and has decided to continue the match even if 11 players are not available from a side.
According to the playing conditions distributed to the state associations by the BCCI on Monday (February 14), one point each will be awarded to the teams if a first innings result is not completed because of the Covid-19 situation.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decreed that the squad size of each team in the Ranji Trophy should not exceed 30 members and there should be a minimum 20 players in that contingent.
Since making his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2011-12 season, Baltej Singh Dhanda has played only 15 matches. Out of those, six came in the 2019-20 season. At 31, the second- most senior player in the side after Gurkeerat Singh Mann has finally found his second wind. In the first match of the ongoing season, the seamer bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh and is hungry for more in the next few games. “It took me 10 years and 14 matches to bag my first five-wicket haul. One can appreciate how significant the moment must be for me. It was priceless; hopefully I will get more in the future,” Baltej told The Indian Express. [Read Full Article]
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy 2022. 19 matches are being played all across India today. Catch all the live updates here.