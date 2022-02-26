Ranji Trophy 2022: HP, UP win as Delhi face exit

Punjab pacers call the shots

Punjab pace trio Baltej Singh (4/57), Siddharth Kaul (3/63) and Arshdeep Singh (3/54) shared 10 wickets as the team dominated Haryana on a windy morning at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

Resuming at 204 for 3, Haryana could only manage another 78 runs in their first innings to be all out for 282. Punjab enforced the follow-on, and Haryana were 149 for 4 at stumps. Youngsters Yashu Sharma (32 batting) and Nishant Sindhu (34 batting) are involved in an unbeaten 64-run stand for the fifth wicket. For Punjab, Baltej, Arshdeep, Kaul and Sanvir snared a wicket apiece. Haryana still trail by 13 runs.

Dagar spins HP to innings win

Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar (5/55 & 4/30) bagged nine wickets in the match as Himachal Pradesh trounced Tripura by an innings and 30 runs at Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, Delhi. Himachal Pradesh scored 365 runs in their first innings. In reply, Tripura could only manage 202 and 133.

Ton-up Vishnu Vinod propels Kerala

Kerala can sense a win against Gujarat in Rajkot at the end of Day 3. Gujarat are 128/5 in their second innings with an overall lead of 77 runs. Earlier, vice-captain Vishnu Vinod’s second first-class century, a brisk 113 off 143 balls (15×4, 1×6) helped Kerala reach 439 and secure a first-innings lead of 51 runs. For Gujarat, left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai took 5/132.

Kotian, Mulani lead Mumbai fightback

An unbeaten 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Tanush Kotian (57 batting) and Shams Mulani (49 batting) bailed Mumbai out of trouble against Goa. Mumbai are 322 for 7 with a lead of 157 runs at stumps on Day 3. Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (56) scored a valuable half-century, while in form Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with a crucial 48. For Goa, Darshan Misal (3/96) was the pick of the bowlers.

MP thump Meghalaya by an innings

Medium pacer Anubhav Agarwal (5/38) claimed a five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh trounce Meghalaya by an innings and 301 runs. Madhya Pradesh bowled out Meghalaya for a meagre 61 in their first innings and then piled up an imposing 499/6 declared. Meghalaya in their second essay, could only muster 137. The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side had trounced Gujarat in their opening match.

Delhi on cusp of group-stage exit

Riding on centuries from Nazim Siddiqui (110) and Kumar Suraj (129 batting), Jharkhand were 288 for 5 in their second innings after Shahbaz Nadeem’s (5/58) five-wicket haul helped them secure a crucial first innings lead of 27 runs. Ishant Sharma got a wicket in his first spell but never looked incisive in his nine overs.

TN in control against Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh still need 64 runs to avoid the follow-on with only two wickets in hand. Skipper Harpreet Bhatia is playing a lone hand with an unbeaten 145 but hardly got any support from the other end. Left-arm spinner Ravi Srinivasan Sai Kishore (4/48) was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu.

UP beat Assam by 6 wickets

Opener Samarth Singh scored fifties in both innings as Uttar Pradesh defeated Assam by six wickets at Lahli. Samarth, who scored 70 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 51 in the second and steered his side home. Earlier, UP pace duo Yash Dayal (4/37) and Ankit Rajpoot (4/56) shared eight wickets between them as Assam could only manage 120 in their second essay.

Karnataka eye outright victory

Jammu and Kashmir skipper Ian Dev Singh Chauhan (65 batting) and Abdul Samad (21 batting) showed resistance after Karnataka set a massive target of 508 on the third day. Jammu and Kashmir are 190 for 4 in their second innings. Earlier, resuming at 128 for 2, Karnataka went on the offensive and added 170 runs in 29 overs, with Karun Nair adding 71 (not out) to his brilliant knock of 175 in the first innings.