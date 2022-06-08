Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengal script a unique record against Jharkhand

Updated: June 8, 2022 5:31:25 pm
The Bengal Ranji team on Wednesday created a unique record during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Jharkhand when they became the first team of which the top-nine batters scored at least fifty runs in a first-class innings.
Bengal went past a 129-year record, held by Australians against Cambridge University Past & Present. This is also the first time when all the batters in the top-9 have scored 50+ runs in an innings.
Earlier, Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight with a top score of 186 as Bengal reached a mammoth 773/7 in the first innings.
The seasoned Anustup Majumdar helped himself to a century (117) before Manoj Tiwary, a sitting minister for youth affairs and sports in West Bengal, also scored a 50.
It was only after Akash Deep’s unbeaten 53 off just 18 balls, that Bengal achieved the milestone.
Interestingly, before Bengal achieved the milestone in the ongoing game, there had been 27 such instances when seven 50-plus scores had been scored in a first-class innings. Only three of those had occurred in a Ranji match.
