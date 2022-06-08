Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengal script a unique record against Jharkhand

The Bengal Ranji team on Wednesday created a unique record during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Jharkhand when they became the first team of which the top-nine batters scored at least fifty runs in a first-class innings.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Bengal went past a 129-year record, held by Australians against Cambridge University Past & Present. This is also the first time when all the batters in the top-9 have scored 50+ runs in an innings.

Earlier, Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight with a top score of 186 as Bengal reached a mammoth 773/7 in the first innings.

The seasoned Anustup Majumdar helped himself to a century (117) before Manoj Tiwary, a sitting minister for youth affairs and sports in West Bengal, also scored a 50.

It was only after Akash Deep’s unbeaten 53 off just 18 balls, that Bengal achieved the milestone.

Sudip Gharami continued from where he had left on Day 1 while Anustup Majumdar notched up a ton as Bengal shone bright with the bat against Jharkhand. 👏 👏 #RanjiTrophy | #QF1 | @Paytm | #BENvJHA | @CabCricket Watch the Day 2 highlights 🎥 🔽https://t.co/LHMSncgH0j pic.twitter.com/nGbbM5IENt — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 7, 2022

Interestingly, before Bengal achieved the milestone in the ongoing game, there had been 27 such instances when seven 50-plus scores had been scored in a first-class innings. Only three of those had occurred in a Ranji match.