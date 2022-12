Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Matches, schedule, squads and all you need to know

The upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy will kickstart on December 13, 2022, and before that here is the schedule, fixtures, dates, timings, and venues for the tournament.

After a gap of two years, India’s premier domestic tournament will be played in full format.

This means a total of 135 matches will be played from December 13, 2022, before finally concluding on February 20, 2023.

A total of 32 teams will take part and they have been split into four groups.

Two teams from each group will proceed to the knockouts.

These will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals.

The group matches will be four days long, while the knockouts will be played over five days.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Groups –

Elite A: Bengal, Baroda, Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland

Elite B: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi

Elite C: Rajasthan, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Goa, Services

Elite D: Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Tripura, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Railways

Plate Group: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Bihar

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Schedule

December 13, 2022: Baroda v Odisha (Elite A), Bhubaneshwar

December 13, 2022: Bengal v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata

December 13, 2022: Haryana v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Rohtak

December 13, 2022: Nagaland v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Sovima

December 13, 2022: Andhra v Mumbai (Elite B), Vizianagaram

December 13, 2022: Assam v Saurashtra (Elite B), Guwahati

December 13, 2022: Delhi v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

December 13, 2022: Hyderabad v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Hyderabad

December 13, 2022: Chhattisgarh v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry

December 13, 2022: Goa v Rajasthan (Elite C), Porvorim

December 13, 2022: Jharkhand v Kerala (Elite C), Ranchi

December 13, 2022: Karnataka v Services (Elite C), Bengaluru

December 13, 2022: Chandigarh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

December 13, 2022: Gujarat v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

December 13, 2022: Jammu and Kashmir v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Jammu

December 13, 2022: Railways v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

December 13, 2022: Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Plate), Patna

December 13, 2022: Manipur v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

December 13, 2022: Meghalaya v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad

December 20, 2022: Baroda v Haryana (Elite A), Vadodara

December 20, 2022: Bengal v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Kolkata

December 20, 2022: Nagaland v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Sovima

December 20, 2022: Odisha v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

December 20, 2022: Andhra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Coimbatore

December 20, 2022: Assam v Delhi (Elite B), Guwahati

December 20, 2022: Hyderabad v Mumbai (Elite B), Mumbai

December 20, 2022: Maharashtra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

December 20, 2022: Chhattisgarh v Services (Elite C), Delhi

December 20, 2022: Goa v Jharkhand (Elite C), Jamshedpur

December 20, 2022: Karnataka v Puducherry (Elite C), Bengaluru

December 20, 2022: Kerala v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur

December 20, 2022: Chandigarh v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore

December 20, 2022: Gujarat v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), Ahmedabad

December 20, 2022: Punjab v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

December 20, 2022: Tripura v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

December 20, 2022: Arunachal Pradesh v Mizoram (Plate), Anand

December 20, 2022: Bihar v Manipur (Plate), Ahmedabad

December 20, 2022: Meghalaya v Sikkim (Plate), Shillong

December 27, 2022: Baroda v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara

December 27, 2022: Bengal v Nagaland (Elite A), Sovima

December 27, 2022: Haryana v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack

December 27, 2022: Himachal Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

December 27, 2022: Andhra v Maharashtra (Elite B), Vizianagaram

December 27, 2022: Assam v Hyderabad (Elite B), Hyderabad

December 27, 2022: Delhi v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Delhi

December 27, 2022: Mumbai v Saurashtra (Elite B), Mumbai

December 27, 2022: Chhattisgarh v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

December 27, 2022: Goa v Karnataka (Elite C), Porvorim

December 27, 2022: Jharkhand v Services (Elite C), Jamshedpur

December 27, 2022: Puducherry v Rajasthan (Elite C), Puducherry

December 27, 2022: Chandigarh v Gujarat (Elite D), Ahmedabad

December 27, 2022: Jammu and Kashmir v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

December 27, 2022: Madhya Pradesh v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

December 27, 2022: Punjab v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

December 27, 2022: Arunachal Pradesh v Manipur (Plate), Anand

December 27, 2022: Bihar v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong

December 27, 2022: Mizoram v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

January 3, 2023: Baroda v Himachal Pradesh (Elite A), Vadodara

January 3, 2023: Bengal v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

January 3, 2023: Haryana v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Kanpur

January 3, 2023: Nagaland v Odisha (Elite A), Cuttack

January 3, 2023: Andhra v Hyderabad (Elite B), Vizianagaram

January 3, 2023: Assam v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

January 3, 2023: Delhi v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

January 3, 2023: Mumbai v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Mumbai

January 3, 2023: Chhattisgarh v Karnataka (Elite C), Raipur

January 3, 2023: Goa v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

January 3, 2023: Jharkhand v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jaipur

January 3, 2023: Puducherry v Services (Elite C), Delhi

January 3, 2023: Chandigarh v Tripura (Elite D), Agartala

January 3, 2023: Gujarat v Punjab (Elite D), Valsad

January 3, 2023: Jammu and Kashmir v Railways (Elite D), Delhi

January 3, 2023: Madhya Pradesh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Indore

January 3, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh v Meghalaya (Plate), Anand

January 3, 2023: Bihar v Sikkim (Plate), Patna

January 3, 2023: Manipur v Mizoram (Plate), Ahmedabad

January 10, 2023: Baroda v Bengal (Elite A), Kolkata

January 10, 2023: Haryana v Nagaland (Elite A), Rohtak

January 10, 2023: Himachal Pradesh v Odisha (Elite A), Nadaun

January 10, 2023: Uttar Pradesh v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Kanpur

January 10, 2023: Andhra v Delhi (Elite B), Delhi

January 10, 2023: Assam v Mumbai (Elite B), Guwahati

January 10, 2023: Hyderabad v Saurashtra (Elite B), Hyderabad

January 10, 2023: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Pune

January 10, 2023: Chhattisgarh v Jharkhand (Elite C), Raipur

January 10, 2023: Goa v Puducherry (Elite C), Porvorim

January 10, 2023: Karnataka v Rajasthan (Elite C), TBD

January 10, 2023: Kerala v Services (Elite C), Thumba

January 10, 2023: Chandigarh v Vidarbha (Elite D), Chandigarh

January 10, 2023: Gujarat v Madhya Pradesh (Elite D), Indore

January 10, 2023: Jammu and Kashmir v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

January 10, 2023: Railways v Tripura (Elite D), Delhi

January 10, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh v Sikkim (Plate), Rangpo

January 10, 2023: Bihar v Mizoram (Plate), Nadiad

January 10, 2023: Manipur v Meghalaya (Plate), Shillong

January 17, 2023: Baroda v Uttarakhand (Elite A), Dehradun

January 17, 2023: Bengal v Haryana (Elite A), Rohtak

January 17, 2023: Himachal Pradesh v Nagaland (Elite A), Nadaun

January 17, 2023: Odisha v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), Meerut

January 17, 2023: Andhra v Saurashtra (Elite B), Rajkot

January 17, 2023: Assam v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), Chennai

January 17, 2023: Delhi v Mumbai (Elite B), Delhi

January 17, 2023: Hyderabad v Maharashtra (Elite B), Pune

January 17, 2023: Chhattisgarh v Rajasthan (Elite C), Jodhpur

January 17, 2023: Goa v Services (Elite C), Delhi

January 17, 2023: Jharkhand v Puducherry (Elite C), Puducherry

January 17, 2023: Karnataka v Kerala (Elite C), Thumba

January 17, 2023: Chandigarh v Railways (Elite D), Chandigarh

January 17, 2023: Gujarat v Vidarbha (Elite D), Nagpur

January 17, 2023: Jammu and Kashmir v Tripura (Elite D), Jammu

January 17, 2023: Madhya Pradesh v Punjab (Elite D), Mohali

January 24, 2023: Baroda v Nagaland (Elite A), TBD

January 24, 2023: Bengal v Odisha (Elite A), TBD

January 24, 2023: Haryana v Uttarakhand (Elite A), TBD

January 24, 2023: Himachal Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh (Elite A), TBD

January 24, 2023: Andhra v Assam (Elite B), TBD

January 24, 2023: Delhi v Hyderabad (Elite B), TBD

January 24, 2023: Maharashtra v Mumbai (Elite B), TBD

January 24, 2023: Saurashtra v Tamil Nadu (Elite B), TBD

January 24, 2023: Chhattisgarh v Goa (Elite C), TBD

January 24, 2023: Jharkhand v Karnataka (Elite C), TBD

January 24, 2023: Kerala v Puducherry (Elite C), TBD

January 24, 2023: Rajasthan v Services (Elite C), TBD

January 24, 2023: Chandigarh v Jammu and Kashmir (Elite D), TBD

January 24, 2023: Gujarat v Railways (Elite D), TBD

January 24, 2023: Madhya Pradesh v Tripura (Elite D), TBD

January 24, 2023: Punjab v Vidarbha (Elite D), TBD

January 25, 2023: TBD v TBD (Plate Final), TBD

January 31, 2023: TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

January 31, 2023: TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

January 31, 2023: TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

January 31, 2023: TBD v TBD (Quarter-final), TBD

February 8, 2023: TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD

February 8, 2023: TBD v TBD (Semi-final), TBD

February 16, 2023: TBD v TBD (Final), TBD

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Squads so far

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Prasad Pawar (w.k.), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.

Madhya Pradesh squad for first two matches: Aditya Shrivastav (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawali, Aman Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Yuvraj Nema, Anubhav Agarwal

Bengal squad for first two matches: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmad, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra

Delhi squad for first two matches: Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran.

Tamil Nadu (first three matches): B Indrajith (captain),R Sai Kishore (vice-captain), B Aparajith,B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk). Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N S Chaturved, Affan Khader, Vijay Shankar, R Kavin (wk),Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier,Aswin Crist,L Vignesh, Trilok Nag.

Kerala squad for first two matches: Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon J (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P*

Vidarbha squad: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (vc), R Sanjay, Atharv Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarwate, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit Yadav

Uttar Pradesh squad: Karan Sharma (C), Madhav Kaushik, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shiva Singh, Prince Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Aaquib Khan, Aaradhya Yadav, Kunal Yadav

Odisha squad: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Assam squad: Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Hazarika.

Meghalaya squad: Punit Bisht (C), Kishan Lyngdoh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Dippu Ch Sangma (VC), Lerry Sangma, Tarique Anwar Siddique, Raj Biswa, Abhishek Kumar, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Md Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh, Swarajeet Das, Rajesh Bishnoi