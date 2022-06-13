Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinals: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming – All you need to know

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinals, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: The semifinals of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season will begin on Tuesday, June 14 with Bengal facing Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai contesting with Uttar Pradesh in the second match. The two games will be played at the Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur and the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore respectively.

In the quarter-finals, Bengal beat Jharkhand courtesy of a gigantic first innings lead. It was the only quarter final with no result. Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by 725 runs, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Punjab by 10 wickets, and Uttar Pradesh won against Karnataka by five wickets.

Which are the four teams in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinals?

Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage matches be held?

The Ranji Trophy semi-finals will be played at the Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur and the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

What time does the semifinal matches in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 start?

Both the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy semifinals will start at 9.30 am.

What are the Ranji Trophy knockout fixtures?

Semifinal 1: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh – June 14 to June 18

Semifinal 2: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh – June 14 to June 18

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinal matches?

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 semifinal stage matches will be telecast across the Star Sports Network, with live streaming of the matches available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel.

Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma.