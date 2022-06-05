Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockouts: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockouts, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: The quarterfinals of the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy is set to begin from June 6 (Monday) with all the knockout games, including the semi-finals and final, to be played across different venues in Karnataka. M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the final on June 22 while the two semifinals will be held from June 14 at the KSCA Cricket Ground and Just Cricket Academy.

With the 2020-21 season cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, teams will be chomping at the bits to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy. We are guaranteed a new winner this term as defending champions Saurashtra already eliminated.

Which are the eight teams in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarterfinals?

Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage matches be held?

The Ranji Trophy knockout games will be held across five venues — M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Final), Just Cricket Academy Ground (Bengaluru), KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur.

What time does the knockout matches in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 start?

All the knockout matches in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 starts at 9.30 am, including the semifinals and the final.

What are the Ranji Trophy knockout fixtures?

Quarter-finals (All matches June 6-10)

QF1: Bengal vs Jharkhand at Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru

QF2: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

QF3: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

QF4: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Semi-finals (All matches June 14-18)

SF1: QF1 Winner vs QF4 Winner at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

SF2: QF2 Winner vs QF3 Winner at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Final (June 22-26)

SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 matches?

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage matches will be telecast across the Star Sports Network, with live streaming of the matches available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi , Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Siddharth KV, Nischal D, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Sharath B R (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham K, Shubhang Hegde, Suchith J, Cariappa KC, Ronit More, Koushik V, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Venkatesh M, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan S Bedare.

Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Padesh and Uttar Pradesh are yet to announce their squads.