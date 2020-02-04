Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer first to 12K mountain, Sarfaraz Khan joins league of legends

Wasim Jaffer is the first man to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy. (Source: PTI) Wasim Jaffer is the first man to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday became the first player to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

41-year-old Jaffer, who scored 57 runs for Vidharbha against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite match, had made his debut in 1996.

Earlier this season, the right-hand batsman played his 150th Ranji match and became the player with the most appearances in the tournament.

Most Ranji Trophy runs:-

12038 – WASIM JAFFER

9202 – Amol Muzumdar

9201 – Devendra Bundela

8554 – Mithun Manhas

8527 – Yashpal Singh

Elsewhere, Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan continued his remarkable run with another fifty against Saurashtra. While he did miss out on a century, the 22-year-old scripted history after scoring 605 first-class runs before being dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana for 78. The overall first-class record belongs to another Indian – KC Ibrahim, who had scored 709 runs between dismissals in 1947-48.

Sarfaraz’s innings included 9 fours and 2 towering sixes as he helped Mumbai recover from a dicey 88/4 to 197/4 before getting out.

Here are the top batsmen on the list:-

709 KC Ibrahim 1947/48

645 GA Hick 1990

634 VM Merchant 1941/42

630 EH Hendren 1929/30

625 S Badrinath 2007/08

608 P Dharmani 1999/00

605 SN Khan 2019/20

575 ED Weekes 1950

558 F Jakeman 1951

545 RB Simpson 1959/60

538 VVS Laxman 1997/98

530 VVS Laxman 1999/00

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd