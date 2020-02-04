Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer first to 12K mountain, Sarfaraz Khan joins league of legends

Before the start of the 2019-20 season, #WasimJaffer had amassed 11,775 runs in the premier domestic tournament.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 4, 2020 4:54:41 pm
Wasim Jaffer is the first man to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday became the first player to score 12000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

41-year-old Jaffer, who scored 57 runs for Vidharbha against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite match, had made his debut in 1996.

Earlier this season, the right-hand batsman played his 150th Ranji match and became the player with the most appearances in the tournament.

Most Ranji Trophy runs:-
12038 – WASIM JAFFER
9202 – Amol Muzumdar
9201 – Devendra Bundela
8554 – Mithun Manhas
8527 – Yashpal Singh

Elsewhere, Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan continued his remarkable run with another fifty against Saurashtra. While he did miss out on a century, the 22-year-old scripted history after scoring 605 first-class runs before being dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana for 78. The overall first-class record belongs to another Indian – KC Ibrahim, who had scored 709 runs between dismissals in 1947-48.

Sarfaraz’s innings included 9 fours and 2 towering sixes as he helped Mumbai recover from a dicey 88/4 to 197/4 before getting out.

Here are the top batsmen on the list:-

709 KC Ibrahim 1947/48
645 GA Hick 1990
634 VM Merchant 1941/42
630 EH Hendren 1929/30
625 S Badrinath 2007/08
608 P Dharmani 1999/00
605 SN Khan 2019/20
575 ED Weekes 1950
558 F Jakeman 1951
545 RB Simpson 1959/60
538 VVS Laxman 1997/98
530 VVS Laxman 1999/00

