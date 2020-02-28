Ranji Trophy 2020 Semifinals Live Cricket Streaming, Gujarat vs Saurashtra, Bengal vs Karnataka: When and where to watch

Bengal’s Ishan Porel and Karnataka’s KL Rahul train at Eden Gardens on Friday (Twitter/CABCricket,KarnatakaCricket) Bengal’s Ishan Porel and Karnataka’s KL Rahul train at Eden Gardens on Friday (Twitter/CABCricket,KarnatakaCricket)

Ranji Trophy Semifinals, Gujarat vs Saurashtra, Bengal vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2019/20 season – featuring Gujarat taking on Saurashtra and Bengal taking on Karnataka – will start from Saturday, February 29.

Gujarat’s league stage performance and their big quarter-final victory makes them the most in-form team coming into the semis. Jaydev Unadkat will be leading Saurashtra against the Parthiv Patel-led side.

Karnataka also have the advantage over Bengal, with this season’s champions in the T20 and List A formats also having been bolstered by the return of KL Rahul. Bengal have not been able to reach a Ranji Trophy final for 13 years.

When are the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka?

The Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka will be played from Saturday, February 29 onwards.

Where are the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka being played?

The Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka will be played in Rajkot and Kolkata respectively.

What time will the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka start?

The Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka?

The Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka?

The live streaming of the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches Gujarat vs Saurashtra and Bengal vs Karnataka will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

