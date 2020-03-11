Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Day 3, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Akash cleans Jani up

Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Live Cricket Score Updates: After Arpit Vasavada scored a second successive hundred while Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a patient half-century, Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja begin Day 3 for Saurashtra at 384/8 in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Vasavada scored 106 off 287 deliveries and shared a 142-run partnership with India Test specialist Pujara, who recovered from fever which forced him to retire hurt on the first day. On Day 2, Bengal bowlers made a comeback in the final session to take three wickets, but the advantage lay with the home side at the end of the day’s play as it was too little too late as Saurashtra were already in the driver’s seat.
Highlights
Akash Deep bowls and Akash Deep gets wickets! The equation is that easy. Third ball of the day, and he cleans up Chirag Jani. The ball just didn't bounce enough for the Saurashtra all-rounder and he walks away on 14. SAU: 387/9.
Now, Day 3 sees another umpire accompanying umpire Anantha Padmanabhan, and it is Yeshwant Barde. Saurashtra's Chirag Jani deals with the variance of Mukesh Kumar quite well and he takes a single. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also follows suit. SAU: 386/8.
Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final was filled with moments, comebacks, and even unfortunate injuries. After two days, the first innings is yet to be completed, 178 runs trickled on a pitch where the ball started to keep low and played a bit slow and it's all down to Pujara-Vasavada's heads-down-graft-hard approach. On the other hand, because of an abdomen injury to umpire C Shamsuddin, his on-field partner KN Ananthapadmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle in the first session on day two.
Saurashtra ended Day 2 on 384/8 after Cheteshwar Pujara (66 off 237) and Arpit Vasavada gave (106 off 287) a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership. Can Bengal finally break them down and start with their first innings? It's all to play for in Rajkot now. Stay tuned for live commentary of Day 3!