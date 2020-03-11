Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Day 3, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Akash cleans Jani up

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Pujara played a 66-run knock on Day 2. Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Pujara played a 66-run knock on Day 2.

Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Live Cricket Score Updates: After Arpit Vasavada scored a second successive hundred while Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a patient half-century, Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja begin Day 3 for Saurashtra at 384/8 in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Vasavada scored 106 off 287 deliveries and shared a 142-run partnership with India Test specialist Pujara, who recovered from fever which forced him to retire hurt on the first day. On Day 2, Bengal bowlers made a comeback in the final session to take three wickets, but the advantage lay with the home side at the end of the day’s play as it was too little too late as Saurashtra were already in the driver’s seat.