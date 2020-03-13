Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Bengal lose their eighth wicket

Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra need 4 wickets Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Saurashtra need 4 wickets

Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Day 5, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Live Cricket Score Updates: The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra is being played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials, officials from the host association and media are allowed,” BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told the media.

Bengal are aiming for their first title since 1989-90 while Saurashtra are eying their maiden trophy. After a drab three days, Thursday witnessed absorbing action with both teams fighting to take the first innings lead, which will effectively decide the Ranji Trophy winner.



The final is poised on a knife’s edge with one day – and one crucial morning session in particular – of cricket left in the season. Bengal ended Day 4 at 354/6, with Anustup Majumdar leading the charge for the first innings lead. The equation for Day 5 is simple – Bengal will need 72 runs and Saurashtra will need 4 wickets in this match that has come down to who can score more in the first innings.