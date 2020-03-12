Ranji Trophy 2020 Final, Day 4 Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Sudip Chatterjee hits fifty

Wriddhiman Saha scored just one boundary in the third session of Day 3 (Source: BCCI domestic/Twitter) Wriddhiman Saha scored just one boundary in the third session of Day 3 (Source: BCCI domestic/Twitter)

Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Saurashtra maintained their grip over the Ranji Trophy final on day three despite a fighting stand between Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee on a deteriorating pitch here on Wednesday. Chatterjee (47 not out off 145) and Tiwary (35 off 116) took a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara’s book to share a gritty 89-run partnership off 226 balls after Bengal were in a spot of bother at 35 for two at lunch.

Batting is only going to get tougher on this surface with the ball keeping low right from day one, making it a steep challenge for Bengal to get past Saurashtra’s first innings total of 425. Bengal reached 134 for three in 65 overs at close of play, trailing Saurashtra by 291 runs with Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha (4 off 43) in the middle.