Ranji Trophy 2020 Final, Day 4 Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Live Cricket Score: Sudip Chatterjee hits fifty

Ranji Trophy 2020 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Bengal Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Saurashtra maintained their grip over the Ranji Trophy final on day three despite a fighting stand between Bengal veteran Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee on a deteriorating pitch here on Wednesday. Chatterjee (47 not out off 145) and Tiwary (35 off 116) took a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara’s book to share a gritty 89-run partnership off 226 balls after Bengal were in a spot of bother at 35 for two at lunch.
Batting is only going to get tougher on this surface with the ball keeping low right from day one, making it a steep challenge for Bengal to get past Saurashtra’s first innings total of 425. Bengal reached 134 for three in 65 overs at close of play, trailing Saurashtra by 291 runs with Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha (4 off 43) in the middle.
Highlights
Sudip Chatterjee reaches his half-century from 154 deliveries. It has been an inning filled with patience from Chatterjee. He needs to stick there if Bengal are to reduce to the deficit to a minimum. BEN - 141/3 after 69 overs, trail by 284 runs
Wriddhiman Saha gets trapped by Jaydev Unadkat in front of the wicket. The on-field decision was out but Saha challenged it. The wicketkeeper-batsman was standing outside the crease when the ball hit the pads. The third umpire asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision as he felt there was an inside edge. What's baffling here is that the third umpire made a decision on the basis of audio and slow mo, no snickomete available. Also, Saha did not go for review straight away, he asked the non-striker batsman before going for it. Generally, batsmen review as soon as possible when they know that the ball hit the bat before hitting the pads. BEN - 138/3
Hello and welcome to Saurashtra vs Bengal Day 4 live blog. Saurashtra had their tails up after three wickets on Day 3. However, the fightback from Sudip Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha has kept Bengal in the game and away from a batting collapse. Saurashtra will look for early wickets in the first session of Day 4 to put Bengal under pressure.