Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Karnataka look to bowl out Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After being pushed to backfoot, Saurashtra batsmen A V Vasavada and DA Jadeja will try to reduce the deficit as they still trail by 48 runs. Ronit More, who has claimed five wickets so far, was clinical in the final session of Day 2. The seamer scalped three wickets in three overs and reduced Saurashtra to 227/7 at the close of play.

Karnataka, on the other hand, would hope that their bowlers carry on the momentum and wrap the Saurashtra innings in the first hour of the play. It would be interesting to see if K Gowtham is fit enough to continue fielding as the tweaker was sidelined after injuring his knee in the final session of the play on Day 2.