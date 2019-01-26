Toggle Menu
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Karnataka look to bowl out Saurashtrahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ranji-trophy-2018-semifinal-live-score-karnataka-vs-saurashtra-live-streaming-online-5555795/

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Karnataka look to bowl out Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy 2018 semifinal, Karnataka vs Saurashtra.

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live: Karnataka take on Saurashtra. (File Photo)

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After being pushed to backfoot, Saurashtra batsmen A V Vasavada and DA Jadeja will try to reduce the deficit as they still trail by 48 runs. Ronit More, who has claimed five wickets so far, was clinical in the final session of Day 2. The seamer scalped three wickets in three overs and reduced Saurashtra to 227/7 at the close of play.

Karnataka, on the other hand, would hope that their bowlers carry on the momentum and wrap the Saurashtra innings in the first hour of the play. It would be interesting to see if K Gowtham is fit enough to continue fielding as the tweaker was sidelined after injuring his knee in the final session of the play on Day 2.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal, Karntaka vs Saurashtra Live score:

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal, Karntaka vs Saurashtra Live score: An hour of serious high-quality bowling from Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun post lunch produced numerous plays and misses, a dramatic moment when Cheteshwar Pujara survived a caught-behind decision with Manish Pandey staring at him in utter shock and disbelief that he was still standing there, but it didn’t yield any wickets. Just when it seemed Saurashtra had weathered the storm, they lost wickets in a clutch in the last session slipping from 223 for 4 to 227 for 7.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: Shikhar Dhawan departs for 66
2 Ranji Trophy 2018: Vidarbha’s success script - An early start, talented youngsters and robust local league
3 Ranji Trophy 2018: Vidarbha end Kerala's run, all in two days’ work