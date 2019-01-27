Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra need 279 runs to win

Toggle Menu
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karnataka have taken a strong lead in the semifinal match with the help of Shreyas Gopal showing his mental tenacity in the middle. The allrounder scored 61 runs, despite wickets continue to tumble on the other end to take the lead to 276. On Day 3, Karnataka would look to take the lead past 300 and give a challenging total to Saurashtra to chase.

Saurashtra, on the other end, would be eager to restrict Karnataka to as low total as possible and then bank on Cheteshwar Pujara to take them to the summit. Catch Live score and updates of Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy semifinal match.

Live Blog

Play begins

Karnataka are all out quickly on Day 4. D A Jadeja picks up Shreyas Gopal for 61 and Ronit More in the same over. Karnataka all out for 239. Saurashtra need 278 runs to win.

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Ranji Trophy semifinal, Day 4. This day will be crucial for both the teams, as it could literally set up the scoreline for one team to reach the final. Karnataka, with the lead of 276 runs, seems in front for now. But this could all change by the time the stumps are called on Day 4.

Ranji Trophy 2018 Live Streaming, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Score:The mind started to throw up thoughts of how Cheteshwar Pujara would shape up in a chase of about 175. But soon, Shreyas Gopal stubbed out that hypothesis with a very measured and matured knock to take Karnataka to a strong position. They lead by 276 runs, and Gopal is still out there, having added 61 runs in almost two hours with Abhimanyu Mithun, who not only bowled well to restrict Saurashtra to 236 in the morning, but toughed it out there with the bat.

