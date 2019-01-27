Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra need 279 runs to win

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karnataka have taken a strong lead in the semifinal match with the help of Shreyas Gopal showing his mental tenacity in the middle. The allrounder scored 61 runs, despite wickets continue to tumble on the other end to take the lead to 276. On Day 3, Karnataka would look to take the lead past 300 and give a challenging total to Saurashtra to chase.

Saurashtra, on the other end, would be eager to restrict Karnataka to as low total as possible and then bank on Cheteshwar Pujara to take them to the summit. Catch Live score and updates of Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy semifinal match.