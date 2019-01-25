Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra look to bowl out Karnatakahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ranji-trophy-2018-semifinal-live-cricket-score-saurashtra-vs-karnataka-live-streaming-online-5554624/
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra look to bowl out Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Ranji Trophy semifinal between Saurashtra and Karnataka.
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karnataka got off to a poor start on Day 1, losing four wickets with just 37 runs on the board. But after a good partnership between Manish Gopal and Shreyas Gopal, Karnataka rebuilt themselves. Both the batsmen scored their half centuries to settle down the side, after which Srinivas Sharath, too struck a fifty. The trip helped Karnataka reach 264/9 at stumps.
On Day 2, Saurashtra will look to bowl out Karnataka quickly and come on to bat. Cheteshwar Pujara is the trump card in Saurashtra’s arsenal and the fans will be eager to see the legend himself sweating it out in the middle. Catch Live score and updates of Saurashtra vs Karnataka Day 2.
Live Blog
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Online:
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd day of the Ranji Trophy 2018 semifinal match between Saurashtra and Karnataka. What was looking like a one-sided match early on with Karnataka batsmen struggling, has turned into a contest with the middle-order showing signs of life. Karnataka would feel a lot safer, though, if they can manage to take the score past 300 from here. Will they be able to? Who knows!
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Online: There were three attractive half-centuries but a top and lower-middle order collapse saw hosts Karnataka manage a below-par 264 for 9 against Saurashtra on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Thursday. After being reduced to 30 for 4 within the first hour, half-centuries from skipper Manish Pandey (62 off 67 balls), Shreyas Gopal (87 off 182 balls) and wicketkeeper S Sharath (74 batting, 177 balls) took Karnataka to 232 for 5 before they again lost wickets in a heap - four for 26 runs. If Saurashtra captain and strike bowler Jaydev Unadkat (4/50) blew away the top-order, it was veteran off-spinner spinner Kamlesh Makvana (3/73), who nearly polished off the lower-half. Unadkat's opening spell included the scalps of Krishnamurthy Siddharth (12 off 21), Ravikumar Samarth (0) and Test opener Mayank Agarwal, who made 2 runs off 30 balls.
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Day 2
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd day of the Ranji Trophy 2018 semifinal match between Saurashtra and Karnataka. What was looking like a one-sided match early on with Karnataka batsmen struggling, has turned into a contest with the middle-order showing signs of life. Karnataka would feel a lot safer, though, if they can manage to take the score past 300 from here. Will they be able to? Who knows!