Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra look to bowl out Karnataka

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Saurashtra vs Karnataka Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Karnataka got off to a poor start on Day 1, losing four wickets with just 37 runs on the board. But after a good partnership between Manish Gopal and Shreyas Gopal, Karnataka rebuilt themselves. Both the batsmen scored their half centuries to settle down the side, after which Srinivas Sharath, too struck a fifty. The trip helped Karnataka reach 264/9 at stumps.

On Day 2, Saurashtra will look to bowl out Karnataka quickly and come on to bat. Cheteshwar Pujara is the trump card in Saurashtra’s arsenal and the fans will be eager to see the legend himself sweating it out in the middle. Catch Live score and updates of Saurashtra vs Karnataka Day 2.