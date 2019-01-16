Ranji Trophy 2018 Live Cricket Score Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 2 Live Streaming: Karnataka look to take lead

Ranji Trophy 2018 Live Cricket Score Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 2 Live Streaming: The first day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches saw some exciting action. The high-quality contest between Kerala and Gujarat saw both the teams struggling with the bat. After being bundled out for 185/9 (Sanju Samson was injured), Kerala managed to get back to the match after reducing their opponents to 97/4 on the first day. Uttar Pradesh got off to a healthy start and reached 340/7 at stumps against Saurashtra. Uttarakhand also had a good start and they reached 293/6 against Vidarbha.

In Rajasthan vs Karnataka quarterfinal match (our focus of the blog), the former were asked to bat first and got off to a great start but suffered a late collapse to get bundled out for 224. Karnataka managed to reach 12 without loss at stumps. On Day 2, Karnataka would look to take the lead. Catch Live score and updates of Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 2 Live.