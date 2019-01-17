Ranji Trophy 2018 Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan look to take lead

Ranji Trophy 2018, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka batsmen were in for a hard time on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Rajasthan. With Rahul Chahar completing a fifer, Karnataka were bundled out for 263, with a lead of 39 runs. Of course, things could have been worse for them, as they had gone nine wickets down for 166. Vinay Kumar stitched a 97-run partnership with Ronit More for the final wicket. He remained unbeaten on 83.

Coming on to bat in the final few overs of the day, Rajasthan openers A V Gautam and Chetan Bist remained unbeaten and took the score to 11/0. Rajasthan will enter the day, trailing Karnataka by 28 runs. Catch Live score and updates of Karnataka vs Rajasthan.