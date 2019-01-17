Ranji Trophy 2018 Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan look to take lead

Ranji Trophy 2018, Karnataka vs Rajasthan Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Karnataka batsmen were in for a hard time on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Rajasthan. With Rahul Chahar completing a fifer, Karnataka were bundled out for 263, with a lead of 39 runs. Of course, things could have been worse for them, as they had gone nine wickets down for 166. Vinay Kumar stitched a 97-run partnership with Ronit More for the final wicket. He remained unbeaten on 83.
Coming on to bat in the final few overs of the day, Rajasthan openers A V Gautam and Chetan Bist remained unbeaten and took the score to 11/0. Rajasthan will enter the day, trailing Karnataka by 28 runs. Catch Live score and updates of Karnataka vs Rajasthan.
Other scores so far:
* Vidarbha are on the verge of taking a hefty lead over Uttarakhand with Ramaswamy and Wasim Jaffer scoring tons each to take their total to 260/1 in the conquest of Uttarakhand's 366 in the first innings.
* Saurashtra are in trouble after going 7 wickets down for 170 in reply to Uttar Pradesh's 385 in the first innings. Pujara dismissed for 11.
* Gujarat need 195 runs to win after Kerala were bowled out for 171 in the second innings. This match can end pretty quickly on Day 3.
Karnataka vs Rajasthan Live Score
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal match between Karnataka and Rajasthan. After a splendid bowling performance from Rajasthan, Vinay Kumar led a fantastic fightback to put Karnataka in the hunt. Kumar scored an unbeaten 83 and took his side to a 39-run lead. Rajasthan will look to take a heavy lead and set up a challenging total to chase.