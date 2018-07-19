Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Domestic season to have more than 2000 games; Duleep Trophy from August 17

The BCCI will host over 2,000 matches across all age groups in the men’s and women’s categories during the 2018-19 domestic season. (PTI Photo) The BCCI will host over 2,000 matches across all age groups in the men’s and women’s categories during the 2018-19 domestic season. (PTI Photo)

The BCCI has incorporated nine new teams that would be part of the Ranji Trophy from the upcoming domestic season. Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Uttarakhand will feature in the Plate Group, while the Elite Groups will have three categories – A, B and C. Categories A and B will have nine teams each, while category C will have 10 teams.

The BCCI will host over 2,000 matches across all age groups in the men’s and women’s categories during the 2018-19 domestic season. The season kicks off with the Duleep Trophy from August 17. The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on September 19, while the Ranji Trophy league phase commences from November 1.

As per the BCCI document, top five teams from the Elite A and B combined will qualify for the quarterfinals. Two teams will join them from Elite C, while the Plate Group Champions will be the other quarterfinalists.

“Together, A and B have 18 teams. Out of those 18 teams, five teams would qualify (for the quarterfinals),” the BCCI general manager for cricket operations, Saba Karim, told The Indian Express. The cricket board document also gives a low-down on the promotion and relegation process. It says: “1. Top team that qualifies for Quarter-Finals from Plate Group will be promoted to Elite Group C in the next season. 2. Top two teams that qualify for Quarter-Finals from Elite Group C will be promoted to Elite Group A and Elite Group B in the next season. 3. Bottom two teams from Elite Group A and Elite Group B combined will be relegated to Elite Group C in the next season. 4. Bottom team from Elite Group C will be relegated to Plate Group next season.”

Asked if the BCCI has created a lower rung within the Elite Group, Karim replied in the affirmative. “It is,” he said, adding: “The Elite Group A and B will contain the top 18 teams based on the last season’s performance. And from 19 to 28 will consist of the bottom-ranked 10 teams. This is based on the last season’s points they have garnered.”

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, however, expressed his dissatisfaction over the arrangements. “I have always advocated for the North-East states to field their full teams. However, all I will say at this stage is that these fixtures do not reflect the decisions taken in the (BCCI) technical committee chaired by Mr Sourav Ganguly. And personally, I’m somewhat sceptical of the effect that this format would have. Especially, from the point of view of promotions and relegations,” Chaudhry told this paper.

During its meeting in Kolkata earlier this year, the BCCI technical committee, while agreeing to the inclusion of Bihar and all North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy by introducing a ‘Division B’, suggested that when the level of cricket “in the jurisdiction of a particular state reaches a certain level across formats and age-groups”, promotion to Division A can be considered by the general body.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App