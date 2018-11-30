Ranji Trophy: Wickets continue to tumble, as Delhi stare at innings defeat

There is ample proof to suggest that good old-fashioned attritional batting in first-class cricket is a thing of the distant past. The IPL-era batsmen come with wafer-thin attention spans, who find it increasingly finding it difficult to occupy the crease for long duration. On Wednesday, as many as 157 wickets fell in 17 Ranji Trophy league games.

Out of these, there were at least seven matches in which teams batting first folded up for a sub-150 score. What’s more worrying is that none of these matches are being played in conditions that are overtly unfavourable for batting. The predicament Delhi team currently finds themselves in aptly sums up this vexing issue. Playing in their third league game of the season on their home turf — the Feroz Shah Kotla — Delhi are currently staring down at the possibility of earning their first outright loss in their bastion in five years.

If they do so, their batsmen will need to take bulk of the blame. Taking first strike on a pitch that was receptive to spin, Delhi folded up for a paltry 107 in the first innings. In reply, Punjab notched up 282, and before you know it, they were all at sea yet again in the second innings, stuttering at 106/6, and still trailing by 69 runs at the end of the second day’s play.

If their efforts in the first-innings highlighted their gross ineptitude in adapting to the conditions on offer, their plight on Day 2 showcased their technical deficiencies, apart from the sheer lack in application. The lone crumb of comfort came in the afternoon session when their openers, led by Gautam Gambhir, got them off to a respectable start in the onset of a daunting deficit. The 72-run partnership for the opening wicket looked like Delhi had finally got the measure of the proceedings. Or so it seemed, because the Hiten Dalal’s exit set in the rot.

Flurry of wickets

Vice-captain Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh and debutant Kunwar Bidhuri departed in quick succession. From 72/0, the hosts had slipped to 105/6 in the space of just 13 overs. In between the persistent spells from the spinners, Punjab captain Mandeep Singh brought in Siddarth Kaul, who struck telling blows to remove Gambhir and Delhi captain Nitish Rana in a sensational four-over burst that tilted the scales ever so firmly in favour of Punjab.

Kaul’s twin assault notwithstanding, Delhi lost their way due to their muddled approach, which got further accentuated by their inability to stonewall their opponents. Not surprisingly, Delhi’s coach Mithun Manhas was grappling for answers, trying to make sense of the mayhem that ensued.

“Bahut mehnet karna padega inke upar,” he said wistfully. What hurt the coach were his batsmen planning, or more specifically the lack of it while countering Punjab’s bowlers. “There was absolutely no planning on the part of the batsmen today. We had to bat sensibly and take it session by session and play each ball on its merit. That did not happen today,” Manhas explained.

While it’s true that this Kotla track helped the spinners, but neither Choudhury nor Pannu were out-of-the world performers. They were relentless alright, but Delhi’s batsmen were equally cagey on their approach, unsure of playing on the front foot or back. This unassertive and diffident batsmanship proved to be their undoing. “As I always said, this is the best team we have got. But the trick on this track is to be confident and play on the front foot, because the moment you go back, the low bounce will get you in trouble,” he said.

Perhaps, Delhi could have taken a leaf out from the manner in which Mandeep Singh batted here. His fire-fighting 90 was a knock was worth its weight in gold and it proved to be instrumental in helping Punjab secure a first-innings lead of 175 runs.

Manhas’ team will be quietly licking their wounds. An outright loss here at the Kotla, would be Delhi’s first since they bowed out to Karnataka in the 2013-14 Ranji season. This could potentially put them in danger of missing out from qualifying for the knock-outs, after having secured just four points from their opening two games.

Going forward, Delhi will have their task cut out because they will know fully well that they will miss the services of Rana and Himmat Singh for the subsequent two rounds, as they will be playing in the Emerging Youth Asia Cup in Sri Lanka that begins early next month. This will put a gaping hole in the squad, who are already missing the likes of Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini, both of whom are away of national duties with the senior and India A teams respectively.

Delhi’s team management are unsure on how they would plug these holes. The only obvious choice would be to blood players from the U-23 squad. But it still doesn’t address the larger issue. They urgently need a couple of talented and temperamentally sound batsmen to stonewall the opposition.

Brief Scores: Delhi 107 and 106/6 (Gautam Gambhir 60, Siddarth Kaul 2/35) trail Punjab 282 (Mandeep Singh 90) by 69 runs.