Ranji Trophy 2018: At last, home comfort for Delhi

It was an implosion of catastrophic proportions. Coming into the third day’s play, Madhya Pradesh pretty much had their backs to the wall, trailing Delhi by 122 runs. The morning session began on a positive note, with openers Aryaman Birla and Anand Bais working in earnest to wipe off the deficit. The duo’s 83-run stand gave the visitors hope of a resurgence.

But Birla’s departure post lunch triggered a panic attack. The batsmen who followed looked perilously out of depth. Sensing an opportunity, Delhi captain Nitish Rana went for the kill, employing spin from both ends. From 83/0, Naman Ojha’s team was skittled out for 157, thereby setting Delhi a measly target of 29 runs. In pursuit, the hosts did lose opener Kunal Chandela along the way, which meant they couldn’t earn the seventh point. But the six they got were ample reward for Delhi’s first win of the current Ranji season, which faintly kept alive hopes of a knock-out berth.

Madhya Pradesh were left to rue their collapses in both innings. In the first essay, their openers had given them a decent start, before they collapsed like a pack of cards — from 59/0 to 132 all out. Their batsmen were guilty of playing Delhi’s spinners — Vikas Mishra and Shivam Sharma — off the back foot, which proved suicidal on a Ferozshah Kotla track receptive to spin.

The wrecker-in-chief was Mishra, the tall left-arm spinner, who picked up six scalps apiece in both innings to leave the visitors gasping for breath. He was aptly complemented by off-spinner Sharma, who helped himself to six wickets in the match. The reason for Mishra’s success was his consistency in line, while subtle variations in pace outfoxed the batsmen.

“Precision has always been my forte, but during our previous league game against Kerala, I had a chat with my coach (Mithun Manhas), who told me to vary my pace a bit and also use the crease a bit more, which is precisely what I did here. I would bowl a couple of quicker deliveries, and then slow one up. In the second innings, I began to use the crease, like bowling from the edge,” Mishra explained.

These minor tweaks made Mishra look immensely potent, as the Madhya Pradesh’s batsmen were unsure on how to play him. In the first innings, majority of Mishra’s dismissals were lbw because batsmen went back, while in the second essay, variations in pace meant there was little opportunity for them to play the cut shot.

Rawat’s match-defining knock

Despite Mishra’s exploits, it was Delhi wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat, who walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award for his counter-attacking 183-ball 134 in the first innings. That singular, superlative act of brilliance was the turning point of the match. On the second day, Delhi were in shambles at 36/5, with Avesh Khan breathing fire. Rawat, playing only his ninth first-class game, batted with great maturity.

Had he been dismissed cheaply, Delhi would have struggled to overhaul Madhya Pradesh’s meagre first-innings tally. Madhya Pradesh captain Naman Ojha heaped praise on the youngster. “I think his innings changed the complexion of the match. Delhi were struggling on the second day, and Avesh was just unplayable. But credit to him for seeing him out and then stitching together some decent partnerships with the lower order. It would not have been possible to get 261 on this pitch without Rawat’s century.”

In his short career so far, Rawat has proved his mettle as an aggressive, yet reliable, middle-order batsman, and Rishabh Pant being away on national duty has given him an extended run. Rawat, however, would still like to remain in the mix and contribute as a batsman if and when Pant returns to the Delhi team. “Batting is my strength, and I want to keep scoring runs, so that even if Pant returns to the team, I can play as a batsman,” he says.

For Delhi, collecting six points in their last home game of the season will serve as a morale-booster. If anything, it will put them in a better frame of mind for their two upcoming away games – against Bengal at the Eden Gardens following by the one against Tamil Nadu in Chennai in the first week of January. Delhi will need outright wins against them if they have to harbour hopes of qualification into the knock-outs.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 132 (Vikas Mishra 6/41) & 157 (Vikas Mishra 6/30) lost to Delhi 261 (Anuj Rawat 134; Avesh Khan 6/51) & 31/1 by nine wickets. Points: Delhi 6, Madhya Pradesh 0.