Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra look to win elusive title

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Vidarbha hope to script history by winning second consecutive title as they face Saurashtra in the final of Ranji Trophy 2018-19.
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Saurashtra will fight to win their elusive Ranji Trophy title as they face defending champions Vidarbha in the final at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur starting Sunday as the battle begins between the Indian crickiters Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav as well as Wasim Jaffer. Meanwhile, Vidarbha will look to script history by winning the title the second consecutive time.
Saurashtra, who last played the final in 2015/16 season, do have an edge with Pujara in their line-up but Jaffer’s flair has the power to negate it. He has been Vidarbha’s batting mainstay this season with four hundreds, including a double ton.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final of Ranji Trophy 2018-19. Saurashtra and Vidarbha battle in the final. While the former look for their elusive title, Vidarbha hope to create history by winning the title for two consecutive seasons. Follow for live scores and updates.
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At the age of 40, the reflexes may have gone down but sheer class and improved fitness has ensured that Wasim Jaffer remains a force to reckon with in domestic cricket with 1003 runs to his name before the final. Statistically, he is the only second to Milind Kumar (1331), who freelanced for Sikkim but if things are put in perspective, in spirit he has again been the premier performer in the national championship.
