Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra look to win elusive title

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Saurashtra will fight to win their elusive Ranji Trophy title as they face defending champions Vidarbha in the final at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur starting Sunday as the battle begins between the Indian crickiters Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav as well as Wasim Jaffer. Meanwhile, Vidarbha will look to script history by winning the title the second consecutive time.

Saurashtra, who last played the final in 2015/16 season, do have an edge with Pujara in their line-up but Jaffer’s flair has the power to negate it. He has been Vidarbha’s batting mainstay this season with four hundreds, including a double ton.