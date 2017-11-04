Ranji Trophy 2017: Saurashtra beat Jharkhand by six wickets to remain unbeaten in Group B

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 12th first-class double hundred. (Source: AP file) Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 12th first-class double hundred. (Source: AP file)

Saurashtra beat Jharkhand by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter bagging six points and move upto third in the points table. After following on, Jharkhand scored 341 in their second innings, courtesy a whirlwind 99 off 75 balls by Nazim Siddiqui, who hit 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper Sumit Kumar scored 108 off 147 balls with 12 boundaries and five sixes. Dharmendra Jadeja took 4 for 108. Chasing a meagre target of 59, Saurashtra achieved the target in 14 overs despite losing four wickets including Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Brief Scores

In Pune: Saurashtra 553/9 decl and (target 59) 59/4. Jharkhand 270 and (follow on) 341 (Sumit Kumar 108, Nazim Siddiqui 99). Saurashtra won by 6 wickets.

Points: Saurashtra 6; Jharkhand 0

In Valsad: Gujarat 236 and 281/9 decl

Haryana 157 and (target 361) 122 (Suddharth Desai 5/46, Piyush Chawla 5/44). Gujarat won by 238 runs.

Points: Gujarat 6; Haryana 0.

In Thumba

Kerala 219 and 191.

Jammu and Kashmir 173 and (target 238) 79 (KC Akshay 5/21). Kerala won by 158 runs.

Points: Kerala 6; Jammu and Kashmir 0.

