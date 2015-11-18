Ranji Trophy 2015, Group C: Services-Hyderabad ends in tame draw

Hosts Services’ effort to set up an outright win went in vain as their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Hyderabad ended in a tame draw, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at the 77 for three, Services overnight batsmen – Yashpal Singh and Amit Pachhara – started patiently, and the runs started flowing after Pachhara was run out.

No. 9 batsman Diwesh Pathania came up with a late blitkrieg with a 29-ball 42, a knock that featured four fours and two sixes as Services eventually declared their second innings 217 for seven, thereby setting Hyderabad a target of 299 in 55 overs for an outright win.

Hyderabad, who have not won a match in the season, got off to an aggressive start but lost Tanmay Agarwal in the sixth over, subsequently prompting them to shut up shop.

Akshath Reddy continued from where he left in the first innings and scored an unbeaten half-century — 72 off 188 balls.

Hyderabad finished their second innings at 140 for three in 43 overs.

Kamal Passi (2/34) picked up two wickets for Services as they climbed to third on the points table in Group C with 20 points.

Services pocketed three points from the match by virtue of first innings lead while Hyderabad returned home with one point.

Brief Scores: Services: 353 & 217 for seven decl in 57 overs (Yashpal Singh 41; Chama Milind 2/42) Hyderabad: 272 & 140 for three in 43 overs (Akshath Reddy 72 not out; Kamal Passi 2/34)

HP secure three points despite Saurashtra fightback

Himachal Pradesh secured three points for gaining first innings lead despite a valiant effort from the Saurashtra lower order in a Group C Ranji Trophy match that ended in a draw in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Saurashtra, resuming the day at 261/6, went on to make 437 in their first innings but it was not enough to overcome Himachal Pradesh’s 551.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 551 Saurashtra 1st innings: 437 all out in 172 overs (Jaydev Shah 142, Jaydev Unadkat 54; Rishi Dhawan 2/68, Akash Vasisht 3/101)

