Ranji Roundup: Saurashtra, Gujarat shine in first innings; Haryana beat Assam

GROUP A: Raval, Juneja put Delhi on mat

Middle-order batsmen Manpreet Juneja and Dhruv Raval in a counter-attacking fifth-wicket stand added 181 runs as Gujarat are well on course for a first innings lead on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group A game against Delhi.

The hosts starting the day at 270 for 6 could add only 23 runs to their overnight score finishing on a below-par first innings total of 293. Rush Kalaria (5/78) had the best figures for the visitors.

Gujarat were in trouble at 88 for 4 but Juneja, who had played in IPL for erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and also scored hundred for India A in a ‘four-day Test’ few years back, struck an unbeaten 88 off 135 balls to steady the ship.

Brief Scores

In Delhi: Delhi 293 (Kunwar Bidhuri 78, Himmat Singh 56, Rush Kalaria 5/78). Gujarat 269/4 (Manprit Juneja 88 batting, Dhruv Raval 83 batting, Samit Gohel 51, Simarjeet Singh 2/53, Kunwar Bidhuri 1/32, Siddhant Sharma 1/53)

At Patiala: Andhra 93 and 134 (Ricky Bhui 61, Varun Choudhary 6/46). Punjab 108 and (target 124) 129/6 (Anmol Malhotra 51 no, Abhishek Gupta 37). Punjab 6. Andhra 0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 241 and 156/8 (Rajesh Bishnoi 46, Nilkantha Das 4/26). Bengal 123 (Koushik Ghosh 38, Rituraj Singh 4/30, Tanvir ul Haq 4/48).

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 326 all out (Darshan Nalkande 66, Wasim Jaffer 57, G Sathish 58, MD Nidheesh 5/82). Kerala 191/3 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 81).

GROUP B: Saurashtra on course to take first-innings lead

Sheldon Jackson hit a stroke-filled 85 to put Saurashtra on the verge of securing a vital first innings lead against Mumbai on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Saurashtra bundled out Mumbai for 262 and then rode on Jackson’s gritty 85 to end the second day at 257/6, as they trail by just five runs.

Saurshtra skipper Arpit Vasavada (46) and Chirag Jani (45 not out) also made valuable contributions to take the game away from the 41-time Ranji champion.

At Shimoga, Madhya Pradesh are trailing Karnataka by 366 runs after the latter posted a mammoth 426 in their first essay.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 262 (Sarfaraz Khan 78; Shams Mulani 60; D Jadeja 5/92) vs Saurashtra 257/6 (Sheldon Jackson 85, Arpit Vasavada 46, Royston Dias 2-40) Saurashtra trailed by 5 runs.

At Shimoga: Karnataka 426 (R Samarth 108; K Gowtham 82; Ravi Yadav 3-61) vs Madhya Pradesh 60/2. MP trailed by 366 runs.

At Baroda: Baroda 174 and 10/0 vs Tamil Nadu 490/7 declared (Abhinav Mukund 206, L Suryapprakash 75; Yusuf Pathan 2-67). Baroda trailed by 306 runs.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 283 vs Railways 291/5 (Arindam Ghosh 111 not out, Mahesh Rawat 60; AP Vashisht 3-76). Railways lead by 8 runs.

GROUP C: Haryana post seven-wicket win over Assam

Skipper Harshal Patel starred with four wickets in each innings as Haryana posted a seven-wicket win over Assam on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match here on Wednesday.

Trailing by 101 runs, Assam made 197 in 56.5 overs in their second innings, leaving the hosts with 97 runs for victory.

Patel (4/49) snapped four wickets to add to his first innings haul of four for 32.

Haryana then reached the target in 20 overs with Ankit Kumar scoring 30 and Shivam Chauhan (26 not out) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (21 not out) producing unbeaten knocks.

Earlier, the home team could not add to its overnight score of 198 as an injured Tinu Kundu did not bat.

Brief Scores: Assam 97 all out in 37 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 35 not out; Tinu Kundu 5/35; Harshal Patel 4/32) and 197 all out in 56.5 overs (Saahil Jain 63, Gokul Sharma 44, Riyan Parag 36; Harshal Patel 4/49, A Chahal 2/33, A Hooda 2/35) lost to Haryana 198 all out in 46.3 overs (R P Sharma 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 46, Harshal Patel 28; Ranjeet Mali 3/34, Mukthar Hussain 3/38, Siddarth Sarmah 3/65) and 100 for 3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 30, Shivam Chauhan 26 not out). Points: Haryana: 6, Assam: 0.

At Agartala: J&K 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Jiyaad Nazir Magrey 66, Aquib Nabi 46, Abid Mushtaq 76 not out; M B Mura Singh 4/100) and 49 for 1 in 18 overs vs Tripura 187 all out in 60.5 overs (Milid 55, Pratyush Singh 47; Parvez Rasool 7/45).

At Dehradun: Uttarakhand 83 all out in 23.4 overs (D Negi 21 not out; Raushan Raj 3/27, Diwesh Pathania 3/28) and 137 all out in 58.1 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 52; Raushan Raj 3/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/29) lost to Services 173 all out in 52.2 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 45, Mumtaz Qadir 37; Mayank Mishra 6/48) and 48 for no loss in 17.4 overs (SU Yadav 24 not out, M Qadir 23 not out). Points: Services: 7, Uttarakhand: 0.

At Pune: Odisha 293 all out in 101.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 84, Rajesh Dhuper 110 not out, Anurag Sarangi 41; A Palkar 4/81) vs Maharashtra 219 for 2 in 73 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 batting, Ankit Bawane 80 batting).

At Jamshedpur: Chhattisgarh 559 all out in 160.3 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 221, Ajay Mandal 121 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 52; Sahil Raj 3/83, Sonu Kumar Singh 3/158) vs Jharkhand 36 for 4 in 10 overs (Veer Pratap Singh 3/7).

