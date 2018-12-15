Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer flies in to rescue Mumbai

When Shreyas Iyer was in New Zealand with India A, a WhatsApp notification slid down his phone screen. It was an SoS message from Mumbai selectors requesting him to play a Ranji game on Friday, the morning after he reaches India. On the eve of the game, his team-mates weren’t sure about his state of readiness as they were concerned about him being jetlagged. A few hours after his arrival, Iyer walked into a semi-crisis with Mumbai on 28 for 2 but blasted a 139-ball 178, adding 286 with the other centurion Sidesh Lad (130) to push Mumbai to 439 for 8.

“I got message from Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selection committee), Lad and coach (Vinayak Samant) when I was in New Zealand asking me what is my scene and can I play. I was travelling for last few months and was in two minds, as there was some fatigue, but Mumbai has a chance to qualify if we did well. That is why I decided to play.” Iyer told this newspaper.

Baroda were on top when Iyer walked out to bat, especially as it was Hardik Pandya who took the first two wickets. Pandya nearly had his third wicket but Yusuf Pathan dropped Lad, who was on 21 then. Iyer responded to the Pandya threat with two pleasing straight-driven boundaries before reeling off two successive fours against the left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt.

Mumbai’s desperation for Iyer was understandable as they were placed at no 8 in the group table after four poor games. They need an outright win to stay in contention to qualify and Iyer’s dominance ensured Mumbai moved along briskly towards a big score.

“When I came I was mentally tired but I told myself now that I have come, I shouldn’t waste this chance. I wanted to do my best and decided to play positive depending upon the situation. The wicket was seaming and we lost early wickets and I saw both the batsmen getting out playing close to the body. It was not working that way. I decided to be positive. I changed my stance a bit to the medium-pacers and was in no mood to leave the bouncers,” Iyer said.

148 runs came in the first session, easily their best session so far this season. Iyer charged Baroda spinners with ease, looting three sixes off Bhat and reaching his ton from 86 balls. Baroda pushed the field back but the boundary riders could only be mute witnesses to Iyer’s assault. The seamers then tried bowling short at him but he tackled it without much fuss. He flowed against the spinners, once hitting a hattrick of sixes off Yusuf to get to his 150.

Iyer-Lad partnership

Iyer and Lad added 286 runs in 48 overs and after hammering 11 sixes and 17 fours, Iyer fell, trying for another big hit. Mumbai would also be happy that Lad, who hadn’t converted his starts this season, got a big hundred too.

For those curious about how Pandya went, he had a pretty good day, finishing with figures of 15-0-74-3. He hit the right areas and bowled with purpose – his performance would have been keenly watched by a national selector Sarandeep Singh at the ground. India would be happy Pandya did well with the ball on his return and Mumbai would be sighing in relief that finally the batting clicked for them this season.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 439 for 8 (Siddhesh Lad 130, Shreyas Iyer 178; Hardik Pandya 3-74, Bhargav Bhatt 4-68) vs Baroda