Monday, Aug 29, 2022

“I won’t lie, it did hurt a bit the way things ended [with Mumbai],” says Aditya Tare, who will now play for Uttarakhand

Veteran Mumbai wicketkeeper Tare becomes the third player from Mumbai to shift states this season, after Siddesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar.

Tare played 80 first class matches and scored 4523 runs. He featured in 73 List A games, scoring 1841 runs at an average of 36. (File)

Mumbai’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare has decided to play for Uttarakhand in the forthcoming domestic season.

The 34-year-old Tare’s move was on the cards especially after the Mumbai selection committee had not included him for the off-season camp which had 47 players. The former Mumbai captain was dropped from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad last year.

“It’s difficult to put into words how I feel about moving on from Mumbai. Since I was about 16 years old when I got my first Mumbai cap (under 17) until today at the ripe age of 34 I’ve enjoyed myself, played with absolute pride and lived my dream of being a Mumbai Player!” Tare said.

“Along the way I’ve had some successes and achievements and also endured criticism and failures but the moments spent with my teammates during those wins and losses have been my most enjoyable memories,” Tare said.

Tare played 80 first class matches and scored 4523 runs. He featured in 73 List A games, scoring 1841 runs at an average of 36.

Tare became the third player to switch to another state this year from Mumbai. Earlier, Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad had switched to Goa.

Tare said he will miss being part of the Mumbai dressing room “The thing that I will miss the most is the Mumbai dressing room. It’s a special place, I was blessed to be a part of it for over a decade with some incredible players and people, some of whom have been my best friends.”

He also admitted that he was hurt with the way his Mumbai stint ended. “

“I won’t lie, it did hurt a bit the way things ended. But it’s time for new challenges, new environment and I am excited for this new phase in my playing career with so much yet to offer.”

