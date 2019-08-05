Rangpur Riders threatens to quit Bangladesh Premier League over Shakib Al Hasan move

The Rangpur Riders team has threatened to quit the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after the governing council clarified that they would seek to establish new agreements between franchisees and players in the seventh edition of the tournament.

Due to the announcement by the BPL governing council, the deals struck by the franchises – like Shakib Al Hasan’s move back to Rangpur Riders from Dhaka Dynamites – have been rendered null and void.

“We cannot play in this manner. It’s not important whether we will continue with BPL or not but it’s just not on when we spent 10 to 15 crores BDT every year and they [BPL governing council] keep coming up with different ideas every year,” Riders chief executive Ishtiak Sadeque told Cricbuzz.

“If necessary we will not play because Bangladesh Cricket Board have a lot of teams and let them play with them.”

BPL governing council Mahbub Anam said that the council doesn’t acknowledge the agreement for Shakib and that there will be an auction for the upcoming edition of BPL, which will have a four-year cycle. The retention policy for that new cycle will come into effect from the second year.

Amongst other high-profile moves, the moves of Tamim Iqbal from the sixth edition champions Comilla Victorians, and Shane Watson to Khulna Titans would be affected.