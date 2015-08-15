India vs Sri Lanka: Five bowlers, no batsmen

Rangana Herath bowled beautifully to claim seven wickets for 48 runs in the second innings of the Galle Test. (Source: Reuters)

THERE is no mystique about Rangana Herath. Maybe the deception lies in the fact that there is no mystique. And there’s a lot that is deceptive about the portly, unsung left-arm spinner. It starts from just the way he is. For, when you see him on the outfield—like he’s obliged to do so—Herath could easily be mistaken for one of those uncles who would just return from office, change out of his formals and join the boys from his apartment complex in their daily game of cricket.

His t-shirt always seems a tad ill-fitting and accentuates curves that you would think wouldn’t ideally do justice to a professional athlete. Herath never runs after a ball, he only ambles. Always ambles. In many ways, he’s a cricketing anachronism, and he bats with the same gay abandon that was once both customary and charming with tail-enders.

He hails from a land that doesn’t just produce outrageous bowling actions, it reveres them. But in contrast Herath’s action is almost commonplace. Two steps, a reluctant skip, and little drama in the delivery stride—no popping of the eyes or flailing arms like Murali before him or Tharindu Kaushal at the other end. Maybe that’s why he’s never quite received the attention he deserves unlike, say, Kaushal who’s all of four Tests old.

There are days, however, when the ‘lovable uncle’ doffs his formals, puts on his magician’s garb and shows just why he’s an unremitting master of deception. But he does so more with a sleight of mind than a sleight of hand, and no magic tricks. Like India found out to their dismay, disbelief and disillusionment at the Galle cricket stadium on Saturday as Herath hoodwinked them with his greatest trait, his simplicity.

And they almost seemed mystified as the 37-year-old led the Sri Lankans to one of the most dramatic come-from-behind Test wins. A Test that they seemed certain—gloriously or otherwise—to lose just 24 hours earlier. So shocking was the manner of defeat, that India didn’t even last 50 overs, crumbling to 112 all out, and losing by a 63-run margin.

With sensational figures of 7/48, he not only reminded why he’s the unsung legend of Sri Lankan cricket, Herath also exposed India’s inability, tending on incompetence, against quality spin. You just had to look at the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha if you needed a certificate for both. It also was a window into how Herath sets up his victims, with no fuss but a lot of nous.

It took him only two balls to Rohit to realize he was not getting his feet to the line of the ball, or covering for any turn. The Mumbai right-hander was also stretching his front-foot out instinctively rather than with any intent to every delivery bowled at him. Rohit seemed keener on putting it straight down, maybe because he feared getting trapped lbw. Herath had also seen that though Rohit was getting to the pitch of his flighted deliveries, he was playing them with an open-face.

After sizing him up for a dozen deliveries, Herath shortened his length slightly, got the ball to drift in and dip before turning past Rohit’s bat and hitting his off-stump. It was a kind of left-arm spinner dismissal that you would expect being mentioned in the textbook. The previous evening, Herath had trapped KL Rahul on the back-foot with a slightly flatter delivery, after having deduced that the young opener was obstinate about playing him from the back of the crease. He did for night watchman Ishant Sharma with an arm-ball as the lanky fast bowler failed to get his long foot fully out.

That pretty much is Herath’s strategy with the ball. It is rather straightforward. It is based around attacking the stumps. It is based on hitting the same spot on the pitch over and over again. It’s based on not flashy variations, but instead relying on wily variations of pace and deviation. He also uses the bowling crease cleverly, often drifting slightly wider to play around with the angle. There is no showmanship involved, but yet he shows the batsman up more often than not.

Like he did with Saha. The delivery that got him was possibly the slowest he bowled all day, and it was the hang-time on it that left Saha beaten as he stretched out fatally and was stumped by an alert Dinesh Chandimal.

Kaushal’s role

At the other end, Kaushal was playing his enigmatic role to perfection. It was he who got rid of both centurions from the first innings, first getting Virat Kohli caught at short-leg and then sending Shikhar Dhawan back with a stunning return-catch off a leading edge. Dhawan’s was a strange innings. Though he was batting with a swollen right-hand, he struggled to get going on the fourth morning, and took 35 balls to even score his first run of the day. But then the opener shifted from the rigid to the ridiculous in the space of a couple of overs, attempting untoward shots, and eventually paid for it.

If Herath and Kaushal were spinning webs around the Indian batsmen, the Sri Lankan fielders were ensnaring every ball that came their way—Kaushal Silva diving full length across half the breadth of the pitch to catch Harbhajan Singh.

That left Ajinkya Rahane to wage a lone battle. To his credit, he did prolong the eventuality briefly. But even he wasn’t good enough to hold off Herath for too long. And he got him with a slowed-up delivery that pitched on off and turned just enough to catch Rahane’s outside-edge. With that Herath had seven scalps. With that, India’s nightmare was all but over.

Herath is one of a handful of cricketers still plying his trade after making his debut in the 1990s—he first appeared in 1999 a year before Sangakkara came into the picture. Ever since, he’s either played second-fiddle to Muralitharan or been his prodigal replacement. That is before he’s come into his own, and how, in the last few years.

As he sat at the end of the day’s play—that he had prematurely ended—Herath was as unassuming as ever. It looked like he was back in his original avatar, smiling not like an assassin but like someone who had nothing more than had a good day at work.

