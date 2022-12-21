Ramiz Raja to be replaced as PCB Chairman: Reports

Ramiz Raja is reportedly set to be replaced as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

According to a report in Geo News, Raja, who was elected for a three-year term in September last year, will be followed by Najam Sethi.

Sethi, 73, previously served the PCB as its Chairman from 2013 to 2014.

The reports come on the backdrop of Pakistan’s defeat in the Test series against England at home. The Three Lions powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final Test on Tuesday to complete a historic series sweep in Pakistan. It was Pakistan’s first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil.

An interim selection committee will most likely be formed to announce the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand starting from December 26.

If Raja does leave the office, then it will bring an end to his second stint with the PCB, after serving as the PCB chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

Raja became only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to head the PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

As a cricketer he represented his country in 255 international matches and racked up 8,674 runs.

The 60-year-old has also been a leading commentator. After the England series, Raja, in an interview with former England skipper Michael Atherton, had hailed England’s new approach in Test cricket and said that he advised skipper Babar Azam to pick T20 players for Test cricket just like England.

“Like England for example, I suggested to Babar that England are playing the T20 format in a five-day version, so you better pick T20 players here. It’s a forced mindset on Pakistan, which I absolutely like. I want the future generation to think of it as a T20 format, like England are playing,” he was quoted as saying.

Responding to the question on Raja’s advice, Babar reacted strongly and said,” The door is not shut for anyone. There is a set plan for everything and we have it for every format. You can’t change things in a day or week. It takes time. For mindset to change, it takes time.”