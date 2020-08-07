‘Look how he is playing’: Ramiz Raja on how he got flak from Imran Khan because of Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar played a total of 125 Tests for India in which he scored over 10,000 runs and smashed 34 Test centuries.(Express Archive) Sunil Gavaskar played a total of 125 Tests for India in which he scored over 10,000 runs and smashed 34 Test centuries.(Express Archive)

Sunil Gavaskar’s flawless technique earned him many fans, and sometimes they were in opposite teams. Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja revealed in a recent interview how Imran Khan would tell him to learn from the Indian batsman.

During an interaction with Sportskeeda, Raja revealed that Gavaskar was rated as the best batsman by Khan ahead of the 1986-87 series between the two teams though the Indian batsman wasn’t at the height of his powers.

Raja spoke of how Khan would be trying extremely hard to dismiss Gavaskar, but the Indian batsman would be very calm and would wait for opportunities. And how Gavaskar would dispatch Khan’s in-swinging deliveries past him at short leg to the boundary.

The former Pakistan opener spoke of an instance when Khan told him to learn from the Indian great.

“Instead of getting angry at Sunil Gavaskar, he would look at me because I was an opener as well and he would say, look how he is playing, and then it would be followed by a couple of swear words,” Raja said.

Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, in which he scored over 10,000 runs and smashed 34 Test centuries.

