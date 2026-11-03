Ex-India cricketer slams CSK for heading into IPL 2027 without a batting coach

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh has lashed out at Chennai Super Kings for their decision to enter IPL 2027 without a specialist batting coach, calling the move “strategically wrong” and a “shock” given the franchise’s recent batting struggles.

CSK, the five-time champions, recently confirmed that they will not have a batting coach for the upcoming season. After three disappointing campaigns where the franchise failed to reach the playoffs, the management hit the reset button and cleared out most of its coaching staff. Batting coach Michael Hussey, who had served in the role since 2018, was among those axed along with long-time head coach Stephen Fleming.

The franchise, after naming Zaheer Khan as Fleming’s successor, announced its new support staff, roping in former players Mohit Sharma and Albie Morkel as bowling and assistant coach respectively, alongside Gareth Batty as second assistant coach. Sridharan Sriram and James Foster were the only ones retained.

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“It’s not just a surprise but a shock that CSK are going in without a batting coach next year. More than being a surprise, I also feel this is strategically wrong,” Ramesh said on Instagram. “Everyone knows that CSK have struggled massively the last two years. But breaking down the numbers from the last two IPL seasons, CSK are actually in the top two for the lowest average runs conceded.”

He pointed to the glaring imbalance in the setup. “However, with the bat, they are bottom two for average team totals in the last two seasons (178). So it’s clear that CSK’s main issue has been the batting. Yet, they’ve fully loaded up on the bowling front in their coaching setup with Zaheer Khan, Mohit Sharma, Gareth Batty, and Albie Morkel, who is also a bowling all-rounder.”

Ramesh also wondered whether MS Dhoni, whose playing future remains uncertain, could take on a mentoring role with the batters. “CSK have struggled the last two years even with Michael Hussey as batting coach, and yet they’ve opted to go with no one at the position when there are several young batters in the side. It also makes one wonder if Dhoni himself might be personally involved and groom the batters and youngsters like a mentor,” he said.

“It remains to be seen if CSK surprise us with such a move because it’s unclear whether Dhoni will return as a player. If something like that happens, then it’s superb for CSK. Otherwise, I feel CSK should have balanced their coaching hires instead of loading up on the bowling front.”