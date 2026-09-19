Ramesh Powar tipped to chair BCCI’s junior national selection committee

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Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar is tipped to become chairman of the BCCI’s junior national selection committee, it is learnt. The Indian board is set to have a new junior selection panel and had sought applications from candidates.
Powar coached Gujarat’s senior team last season, and recently decided to move on. He has twice worked as coach of the Indian women’s team, with his second stint ending abruptly when he was shifted to the National Cricket Academy to work as spin-bowling coach with the men’s setup headed by VVS Laxman. The Mumbai off-spinner played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, and has since taken up coaching roles at various levels.
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The BCCI had sought applications for five posts on the junior selection committee, assigning distinct responsibilities to each. The committee will be responsible for selecting age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps, and for India’s junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, both at home and overseas, across formats. It will also play a key role in developing a strong talent pool and bench strength for India’s junior teams. Per a BCCI press release, the committee will scout and assess players through domestic and international matches, and contribute to the selection and development of teams for coaching camps, tours and tournaments in India and abroad.
The committee will also organise and conduct BCCI junior tournaments and overseas junior tours, while handling matters relating to the conduct and administration of junior competitions. It will be tasked with promoting strong ethical values among young cricketers, including awareness around issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, through interactions with senior and former players.
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