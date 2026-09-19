Ramesh Powar tipped to chair BCCI’s junior national selection committee

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar is tipped to become chairman of the BCCI’s junior national selection committee, it is learnt. The Indian board is set to have a new junior selection panel and had sought applications from candidates.

Powar coached Gujarat’s senior team last season, and recently decided to move on. He has twice worked as coach of the Indian women’s team, with his second stint ending abruptly when he was shifted to the National Cricket Academy to work as spin-bowling coach with the men’s setup headed by VVS Laxman. The Mumbai off-spinner played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, and has since taken up coaching roles at various levels.