Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Ramesh Powar removed as women’s head coach, Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as batting coach

former Head Coach Powar will join the Head of Cricket VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Ramesh Powar on the left(PTI) and Hrishikesh Kanitkar on right side(BCCI).

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Women’s cricket team. Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the team will join VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai.

Kanitkar said “It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach.”

Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the team will join VVS Laxman who is a Head of Cricket, at the National Cricket Academy and will switch to Men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI.

Powar said “I have had an enriching experience in my stint as Head Coach of the senior women’s team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength.”

VVS Laxman further added “With Ramesh Powar coming on-board (as a spin bowling coach), we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA.”

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:07:35 pm
