‘Mithali said that she was kept in the dark’: Vinod Rai book

In his book ‘Not Just a Nightwatchman – My Innings in the BCCI’, former CoA head Vinod Rai writes about the intrigue surrounding the national women’s team during the 2018 T20 World Cup and the spat between coach Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj. Extracts from the book published by Rupa Publications

The two players — Mithali (Raj) and Harmanpreet (Kaur) — had separate meetings with Rahul Johri (BCCI CEO) and Saba Karim (GM, cricket operations). (Ramesh) Powar, the coach, also met with these officials. Mithali and Powar were advised to report to the CoA with written statements… Mithali and Powar both submitted their version of the incidents that took place in the West Indies (T20 World Cup semifinal).

Mithali had expressed her deep anguish at how she had been treated by the coach. She felt that more than her being benched in the semi-final game, it was the way in which she was being treated by the coach that distressed her…

She (Mithali), however, made it clear that she had nothing against Harmanpreet, the T20 captain. Powar, on the other hand, wrote a long report, the bulk of which was devoted to the difficulty he was facing in handling Mithali. He maintained that it was due to her poor strike rate that the team management had decided to drop her for the semi-final game and retain the winning combination of the last match.

On 30 November, I was advised by Saba that the girls were keen to put the controversies to rest and close the issue. I admire Harmanpreet for reaching out to Saba and expressing a desire to have a frank talk with ‘Mithali di’ to ensure that no hard feelings remain, and all issues are ironed out. I was asked to sit with them. It was with a certain degree of trepidation that I agreed. The meeting was arranged in Delhi at a day’s notice. The sincerity of both the players was evident from the fact that Harman drove six hours on a Sunday morning from her home in Moga to reach Delhi. Mithali, who was playing a league match in Guntur, flew in that morning. We met and chatted for over three hours.

Harmanpreet, as the team captain, was clear that the decision had been collectively taken to play the winning combination. In this decision, the team selector and coach had been involved. She, of course, was not aware of when this news was conveyed to Mithali. On the other hand, Mithali felt that besides her exclusion not being justified, the manner in which it was conveyed to her had been most humiliating. She said that she had been kept in the dark about the decision and it was just before the two captains went for the toss that the coach had informed her.