Ramesh Powar interim coach of India women’s cricket team

India women's cricket team will be coach by Ramesh Powar for the time being.

BCCI has asked former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar to look after the Indian women’s team till they find a replacement for coach Tushar Arothe, who resigned last week. The women’s team is going to conduct a camp in Bengaluru from July 25 to August 3, which will be overseen by Powar. “Powar had been asked to oversee the camp since the team does not have a head coach. He will be involved in planning with assistant coach Biju George. The BCCI has already invited applications for this post, but the process will take time,” a source said. Powar takes up this offer after he was pipped recently by Vinayak Samant to the post of Mumbai’s coach.

