Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018

Ramesh Powar interim coach of India women’s cricket team

BCCI asks former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar to look after the Indian women’s team till they find a replacement for coach Tushar Arothe.

Written by Devendra Pandey | Mumbai | Updated: July 16, 2018 2:44:27 am
india women's cricket team India women’s cricket team will be coach by Ramesh Powar for the time being.
Related News

BCCI has asked former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar to look after the Indian women’s team till they find a replacement for coach Tushar Arothe, who resigned last week. The women’s team is going to conduct a camp in Bengaluru from July 25 to August 3, which will be overseen by Powar. “Powar had been asked to oversee the camp since the team does not have a head coach. He will be involved in planning with assistant coach Biju George. The BCCI has already invited applications for this post, but the process will take time,” a source said. Powar takes up this offer after he was pipped recently by Vinayak Samant to the post of Mumbai’s coach.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
It’s better to leave when you feel pride 