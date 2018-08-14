Ramesh Powar appointed as Head Coach of India Women’s Cricket team

Ramesh Powar was regarded as the front-runner for the job. (File Photo) Ramesh Powar was regarded as the front-runner for the job. (File Photo)

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Indian Women’s Team. Powar, who was asked to manage the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe, was handed the full handed over the full-time duties till November 30, 2018. “The BCCI has appointed Mr. Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Team. Mr. Powar has now been handed over full-time duties till 30th November 2018,” the Board’s secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The former right-arm spinner will lead the team as the coach for India’s upcoming tours to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in West Indies in October, followed by ICC Women’s World T20 in West Indies in November.

The team recently underwent a camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA) under Powar. According to the recent directive by Supreme Court, only a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), can appoint a fulltime coach on a long-term basis.

Powar is the third individual to take the role in the past one and a half year. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the Women’s World Cup in 2017.

Powar has played 31 ODIs and two Tests from 2004 to 2007, picking 34 wickets with a best of 54 in the 50-over format.

(With inputs from PTI)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd