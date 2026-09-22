Ramesh on Zaheer’s appointment as CSK coach: ‘Saw the success of Nehra…try something similar’

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Head Coach for the Chennai Super Kings. Stephen Fleming, who has been part of the franchise since the beginning of the Indian Premier League, has parted ways with the team after 2026. Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh questioned Zaheer Khan’s appointment and advised to keep fingers crossed for Zaheer’s success.

“Zaheer was a great cricketer and a fantastic bowler. But his only coaching experience has been working in the cricketing operations for MI from 2018 to 2022 and one year with LSG as mentor. However, this is the first time he’ll be the head coach of an IPL franchise. So we have to keep our fingers crossed,” Ramesh said on his Instagram channel