‘Rameez Raja should look … Babar Azam refusing to take field’ Rashid Latif urges PCB to find why Pakistan captain protested against his own board’s security

The controversy over Babar Azam refusing to take the field on day of the Test against England because he was angry with security disallowing him to go out for dinner previous night continues to simmer in Pakistan cricket.

Now Rashid Latif, former captain, has weighed in.

“Questions will obviously be asked. The reason was not given. Whoever is at fault, chairman Ramiz Raja should look into it. Someone new has been deputed in Karachi but he has to be made aware that they are here to look after the team and its players and not to trouble them. He is the captain of Pakistan team after all. This should have been looked into and I think as a protest, Babar Azam refused to step into the ground. I mean, the Pakistan cricket captain is protesting against his own board for his own security. We need to ensure this doesn’t happen,” the former Pakistan captain told Boss TV.

Rashid Latif has confirmed my exclusive story from yesterday. Babar Azam was stopped by the security officials from going outside the hotel premises and in protest Babar didn’t travel with the team. I stand with Babar myself! Video courtesy: BOSS HD & PTV Sports #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/pgD6C9RY5O — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 19, 2022

Latif also explained the episode at the team hotel. Pakistan captain Babar Azam stayed off the field in the first hour of the second day of the third Test against England.

“An incident took place last night. It has come out in the media that is why I am revealing it, otherwise I wouldn’t have. The players were supposed to go out for dinner with family. The security needs to be made aware of it. The players, including Azhar Ali, Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam had informed them. But when they reached the lobby and were about to get inside the car, the security told Babar that he can’t go out and the rest cannot. So no one went,” Latif said.

Babar and the security guard were then reportedly involved in a heated argument before retiring to the room. “It is for their own good and Pakistan cricket,” the PTI quoted a PCB source.

Pakistan and England are both being provided President level security for the series as the PCB is not willing to take any chances, given that England is touring Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years.