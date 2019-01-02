Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are, says Sachin Tendulkar in tribute to Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar paid his tribute to childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar in an emotional statement upon the passing of the latter at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He died due to age related ailments having already been ill for a while and a stroke in 2013 reduced his mobility. Tendulkar, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about the coach’s contribution in shaping him and his career. Every year, Tendulkar would visit Achrekar and pay his respects.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir,” said former batsman Tendulkar in the statement on the passing of Achrekar. “Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance,” said the Dronacharya Awardee’s most famous ward, in a statement. “His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” he added.

“Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times,” he said.

“Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are,” he stated.

Tendulkar, one of the greatest in cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar as a child. As a player, Achrekar played just one first-class match but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.