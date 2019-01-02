Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar dies aged 87

Well-known cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, man behind Sachin Tendulkar, has died aged 87. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence at 6.30 PM. Achrekar was born in 1932 and played a key role in shaping up Tendulkar’s career over the years. Achrekar coached many young players at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar. His most famous pupil, Tendulkar, went on to become the greatest batsman in the history of the game.

Every year on Teacher’s Day, Tendulkar would go meet his coach and pay his respects. In 1990, Achrekar was conferred with the Dronacharya Award for Outstanding coaches in Sports and Games. He was honoured with one of the country’s highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2010. In the same year, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Sports Illustrated magazine.

Besides Tendulkar, Achrekar also coached the likes of Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar who played over 100 games for India. Other pupils included Chandrakant Pandit, Sanjay Bangar, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Powar who achieved success as coaches.

The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense. pic.twitter.com/mK0nQODo6b — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar ! pic.twitter.com/S7LIhNV4rh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2019

Sad to know that Ramakant Achrekar sir is no more. My homage to the great soul and condolences to the family. #Achrekarsir — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 2, 2019

Tendulkar who made his debut in 1989, became the first man to score 100 international hundreds and an ODI double hundred. He is also the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches. Tendulkar, who scored 34357 runs, the most by any batsman, owed his success to Achrekar, who he considered to be his guru.

Last year on Teacher’s Day, Tendulkar revealed how he was disciplined by Achrekar and how it helped keep his career on the right path. Tendulkar was a prankster and admitted he needed constant monitoring. He recalled an incident where his revered coach scolded him in front of quite a few people at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “Back in my school days, I used to play only for the junior team and our senior team was playing the Harris Shield finals at the Wankhede Stadium,” Tendulkar said in a video posted as a tribute to Achrekar on Teachers’ Day.

“And our coach Ramakant Achrekar sir had organised a practice match for me. He had told me to go there after school and bat at number four. He said he had spoken to the captain and you would not need to field. That used to be my training. That was important because you needed to figure out your game there and figure out how to score runs in the middle.”