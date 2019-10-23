Ramachandra Guha declines paycheck for cricket stint

HISTORIAN AND AUTHOR Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye, who were part of the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) for limited periods, have declined the remuneration cleared by the Supreme Court Tuesday for the panel that monitored Indian cricket for close to three years.

Guha was to receive Rs 40 lakh and Limaye Rs 50.5 lakh on a pro-rata basis. The CoA will wind up after the BCCI’s annual general meeting and elections Wednesday, according to the apex court. The BCCI’s consensus candidate, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, is expected to take over as the new board president.

The two other Supreme Court-appointed CoA members — former CAG Vinod Rai and ex-India captain Diana Edulji — will take home around Rs 3.5 crore each. Ravi Thodge, the third member, will get Rs 60 lakh.

Basing its monthly calculation — Rs 10 lakh in 2017, Rs 11 lakh in 2018 and Rs 12 lakh in 2019 — on a variable formula, the apex court asked the BCCI to pay the CoA members within 48 hours of its order.

BCCI sources told The Indian Express that Guha has sent an email to the BCCI conveying his reservations about accepting the payment. Limaye is expected to inform the board about his decision in the coming days. Guha and Limaye were part of the original four-member CoA, apart from Rai and Edulji, that was put in charge by the Supreme Court in January 2017.

Guha quit the CoA just four months after his appointment. In his resignation letter, Guha had questioned several cases of conflict of interest which, he said, were unaddressed. Limaye was part of the CoA for over five months before leaving to head the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

“We have received Guha’s email informing us that he won’t be taking any money from the board for his services as COA member,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Tuesday’s order has also provided legal cover to the CoA and officials who functioned under it. “No proceedings shall be initiated against any members of the said committee individually or the committee jointly without leave of this court… The officers who have carried the directions of the Committee of Administrators shall also be immune while acting as such,” the order stated.

Edulji described her stint with the CoA as “a good experience and a long journey”. “I didn’t think the journey would last so song, but I am happy with the end result, that elections and office-bearers are coming back and the BCCI will be run by them now,” she said.