Watch: Rakheem Cornwall’s one-handed beauty in CPL semi-final

Rakheem Cornwall took the catch in the 14th over of the Warriors innings. (CPL)

Rakheem Cornwall took one of the finest catches of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 season during the semi-final clash between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Tuesday.

Standing at first slip, Cornwall, the heaviest man in world cricket at the moment, threw himself forward and plucked the ball with one hand displaying amazing agility and movement.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Warriors inning when an alert ‘Jimbo’ was quick to react to Imran Tahir’s edge, moving forward at a quick pace to complete a neat low catch.

Here is the video–

Rahkeem Cornwall casually plucking a blinder at first slip 🔥 What a sight!pic.twitter.com/vSRGNNSDQ6 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 9, 2020

With Tahir’s dismissal, the Warriors were also bundled out on 55, which is the second-lowest total of CPL history.

Cornwall then chipped in with the bat and scored an unbeaten 32 from 17 balls as Zouks won the contest comprehensively by 10 wickets.

Cornwall took little time to settle in for the Zouks, getting two massive sixes off the very first over of the chase. Fellow opener Mark Deyal too got into the act in the next over, getting back-to-back fours to push the team score to 26 after two overs.

The aggression continued when pace was introduced into the attack as well, as Naveen-ul-Haq’s first over went for 16 runs, aided by a four from Cornwall and a six from Deyal. Cornwall added a third six off his night in the next over, walloping Tahir down the leg side. Deyal ended that over with a four down towards square leg, to leave the Zouks at 53 after four overs.

Cornwall then had the good fortune of scoring the winning runs for his team, getting them off a slightly fortuitous outside edge to get the St.Lucia Zouks over the line with 93 balls to spare.

What a performance from Rahkeem Cornwall and the Skipper is very happy about it #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud #CPLFinal pic.twitter.com/Y4WMgFEFp8 — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 8, 2020

The team will now lock horns with Keiron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders in the finale on Thursday. Zouks will look for the perfect upset as Trinbago are still unbeaten in the ongoing edition.

