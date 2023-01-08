‘Rakh rakh ke deta hai’: Watch TV host praises Virat Kohli makes fun of Haris Rauf

In a Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai, the TV host took a sly dig on Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf about the two sixes he was hit by former India captain Virat Kohli during India vs Pakistan fixture at the MCG during the T20 World Cup.

In a segment of the show, Rauf was blindfolded and asked to guess the image displayed on the screen. The host of the show also told him the image is of a human, however, in some countries, he isn’t considered as one.

The moment he said "Rakh Rakh ke deta hai" pic.twitter.com/shVoRtGZwn — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 7, 2023

Rauf then asked if the person was from Pakistan, to which, the host said ‘no’.

To give him another clue, the host said, “Ye aisa hi jo rakh rakh ke deta hai, aapko bhi rakh rakh ke diye hai’, leaving both Haris Rauf and the audience in splits. Rauf replied: “Virat Kohli.”

Rauf also explained why it would be difficult for Virat Kohli to play that shot again.

“Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now, I don’t think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can’t hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six,” Rauf said.

Kohli snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan as he scored a match-winning knock of 82 runs in 53 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes. Needing 28 runs in the last 8 balls, Kohli hit two magical sixes to Harris Rauf to turn the game in India’s favor.

Rauf admitted that those two sixes “hurt” him. He said: “Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn’t say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened.”